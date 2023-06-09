Georgia Adams eager to keep Charlotte Edwards Cup in familiar home on Finals Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Georgia Adams eager to keep Charlotte Edwards Cup in familiar home on Finals Day

By Press Association
Southern Vipers won last year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup under captain Georgia Adams, left and Charlotte Edwards, right (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Southern Vipers won last year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup under captain Georgia Adams, left and Charlotte Edwards, right (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Georgia Adams hopes to continue ribbing Charlotte Edwards about keeping the trophy that bares her name at home as Southern Vipers go in search of more silverware this weekend.

The former England captain had an illustrious playing career and success has continued to follow her as head coach of a few domestic sides, including helping Vipers to Charlotte Edwards Cup glory last year.

Edwards’ side are into Finals Day on Saturday at New Road, where they will challenge Thunder at midday with the winners taking on group winners The Blaze later on in the T20 tournament showpiece.

Charlotte Edwards has had immense success as a player and now a coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Edwards has had immense success as a player and now a coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve got the trophy and we don’t want to let it go,” Vipers captain Adams told the PA news agency. “We give Lottie a lot of stick about the cup being on her mantelpiece at home.”

As well as also winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy twice as head coach with the Vipers, Edwards inspired Mumbai Indians to the inaugural Women’s Premier League title in India earlier this year while her teams have finished runners-up in The Hundred in both seasons and the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Asked to pinpoint the reasons for an enviable cricketing CV, Adams highlighted Edwards’ instincts for the game and her unwavering loyalty to the players at her disposal.

“She’s got a sixth sense for cricket,” Adams said. “She understands the game in ways that I’ve probably never known anyone else to be able to.

“Sometimes it’s not great when you’re sat on the sidelines watching with her. She’ll say ‘she’s about to get out’ and you’re like ‘no’ but you know it’s going to happen.

“She’s very good at people management, she’s very clear, she’s honest but in an appropriate manner and she backs you. You see with the teams she steps out to create, they don’t flit around too much.

“If you do have a bad day, you know she’s confident in your abilities and you don’t ever feel under too much pressure to prove your place because you know if you make it into her playing XI then she’s backing you all the way. Her player management is fantastic and we have a lot of fun.”

Vipers defeated Thunder last week during the eight-team group stage en route to finishing runners-up behind Blaze, who will be favourites in Worcestershire after winning all seven matches.

But Vipers will be boosted by the form of Adams, who has flourished since dropping down as opener to the middle order and racked up 228 runs at an average of 57 this season – second only to Bryony Smith’s haul (256).

Georgia Adams, right, has been in terrific form since dropping down to the middle order (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Georgia Adams, right, has been in terrific form since dropping down to the middle order (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England recognition has eluded Adams and the 29-year-old is firmly concentrating on matters at hand.

“All my career I’ve had one eye on England but I’ve been very aware it’s an incredibly tough side to get into,” she added.

“As captain of the Vipers, the role is getting quite big now with the professionalisation of the women’s game, that’s got to be my primary focus.”

Vipers will be able to call upon England centrally contracted trio Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dean and Freya Kemp on Saturday. Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb are available for Thunder while Sarah Glenn and Tammy Beaumont can appear for Blaze.

There is no Kate Cross for Thunder or Nat Sciver-Brunt for Blaze as the pair are building their bowling loads for the start of the Ashes series later this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]