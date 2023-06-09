Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Former Motherwell boss Steven Hammell joins Celtic as head of academy coaching

By Press Association
Steven Hammell has landed a new role with Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Hammell has landed a new role with Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic have appointed former Motherwell manager Steven Hammell as their new head of academy coaching.

The 41-year-old was academy director at Fir Park before being promoted to take charge of the first team at the start of the season just finished.

Hammell was sacked in February after just six months at the helm but he will return to football in a new role overseeing the development of the Hoops’ youth academy coaching at all levels

“It is a great honour to join Celtic and I am really excited about the opportunity that has been given to me,” Hammell told the Celtic website.

“It is a hugely successful and exciting time for the club at all levels and I am looking forward to making my own contribution to add to the fantastic ongoing work right across our academy.

“I know the club has a rich history of developing its own young players. It is an important area for the club and I can’t wait to get started to play my part in working with our coaches to bring our players through to make their own contribution to this great club at the highest level.”

Celtic head of academy Chris McCart – to whom Hammell will report – feels the former Well boss’ expertise in youth development will serve him well in his new position.

“Stevie has a great track record in achieving positive outcomes in the development of young players, and I know that through his talent and experience he will play a significant role in this area for the club,” said McCart.

“We are always looking to develop across all areas and his enthusiasm and energy will be hugely beneficial to us going forward.”

