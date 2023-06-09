French Open day 13: Djokovic reaches final as Alcaraz struggles with cramp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open day 13: Djokovic reaches final as Alcaraz struggles with cramp

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz bowed out in disappointing fashion (Thibault Camus/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz bowed out in disappointing fashion (Thibault Camus/AP)

The match of the tournament had an anti-climactic ending as Carlos Alcaraz was hit by cramp in his French Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

After levelling the contest in a brilliant second set, the 20-year-old found himself barely able to move early in the third and fell to a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 defeat.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Casper Ruud, who is through to the final here for the second year in a row after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his remarkable second-set winner
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his remarkable second-set winner (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Wheelie good

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will play Martin De La Puente and Gustavo Fernandez for a 17th grand slam title in wheelchair doubles. Andy Lapthorne is also through to the quad doubles final with South African Donald Ramphadi.

Who’s up next?

The women’s champion will be crowned on Saturday afternoon as world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova. Swiatek is looking to win the title for the third time in four years while Czech Muchova can become the latest surprise major winner. Hewett bids for a third consecutive slam title in wheelchair singles when he meets Japanese teenager Tokito Oda.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]