Live – Manchester City win Champions League to complete treble

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rodri strokes home the winner in the 68th minute at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Victory completes the treble as City add European glory to the Premier League and FA Cup.

Federico Dimarco heads against the bar for Inter, while Ederson saves brilliantly from Romelu Lukaku.

Kevin De Bruyne limps off in the first half.

2310 – That brings to an end our live coverage of the Champions League final as City write their names into the history books. Good night.

2307 – The final word has to go to the architect of City’s success.

Guardiola on BT Sport: “Tired, calm, satisfied of course. This f****** trophy is so difficult to win.

“In this competition, it is (the toss of) a coin and that we were there, I think it was written in the stars. This season, it belongs to us and we did it.”

Sealed with a kiss – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Champions League trophy (Nick Potts/PA).

2257 – A treble? It’s a quadruple for Julian Alvarez.

Completed it ✅ The first player to win the treble and a World Cup in the same season. 🇦🇷 Outstanding, @julianalvarezzz 👏🕷️ https://t.co/L90vSKd2ii pic.twitter.com/d6190XPgru — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) June 10, 2023

2250 – Walker on BT Sport: “I’m always going to be disappointed when I’m not playing, but I’m 33 now and my examples sets on to the younger lads.

“I made a speech before they went out and I was true to my words. It was emotional, but this club means so much to me.

“I’m living the dream. My mum and dad are in the stand and from where I’ve come from in Sheffield, it’s not easy, I tell you that, it’s not easy.

“For them to be here, for me to experience those memories with them… I remember when my mum didn’t have £1 for the ice cream van, so for her to be here experiencing this with me, God bless her. I’m just so thankful.”

"Put any drink in front of me, I'm gonna destroy it!" 😂 An emotional Kyle Walker cannot wait to celebrate Man City's win tonight!#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/X2ANZt66Ns — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023

2240 – John Stones on BT Sport: “It was the thing that we were missing and I feel so pleased. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team, to create this history. It’s so special.

“We’ve set the bar high now. Honestly after this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back and to go on and win the FA Cup and then to come here on such a difficult night to win this, honestly I can’t put it into words.”

John Stones celebrates at the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA).

2235 – Gundogan on BT Sport: “It’s an unbelievable night. We’re so happy. It’s difficult to put into words what just happened, it’s difficult to realise, but I think today we made history.

“It’s a Champions League final, so it was clear it was going to be difficult for both teams.

“It was probably a 50-50 game and just today one goal made a difference, as probably many times in finals.”

Ilkay Gundogan with the trophy (Martin Rickett/PA).

2225 – Jack Grealish struggles to hold back tears.

He told BT Sport: “I don’t know, it’s just…It’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I was awful, but to win a treble with this group of players is so special.”

2217 – City captain Ilkay Gundogan lifts the famous trophy into the Istanbul air.

The 2022/23 champions of Europe, Man City 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Hw32TLLpFM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023

2216 – Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: “Immortal. Statues galore. Listen, this team have played a brand of football that around the world is looked at, is admired. This has been a project and a process for a long time, for many years now, Pep Guardiola coming in. But these players have produced some football that is out of this world. Individually but as a collective this team will go down in history.

“They deserve to. A fantastic team and they’ve dug deep when they needed to, and they’ve been able to play both sides of the game. I think that’s been the difference between this Manchester City team to past ones. They can pass, they can play the fairytale football but also when needs be they can dig in, roll their sleeves up and fight through games as well. Balance is everything in this team.”

2215 – Goalscorer Rodri reflects on a tense 90 minutes and what the outcome means for the club.

He told BT Sport: “I’m emotional. This is a dream come true. All these guys deserve, all these guys around here have been waiting I don’t know how many years, 20, 30 40. I’ve been here just four years, but they deserve, we deserve.

“It wasn’t easy. What a team we faced, unbelievable they way they defend, the way they counter-attack, they deserve also credit because they are a great team.

“But I don’t want to forget about my lads. We did everything.”

Assessing his own contribution in frank terms, Rodri adds: “I wasn’t good in the first half – I was playing s***, to be honest and then we talk about mentality, I just said to myself, ‘You have to calm the situation’. At the end, I scored a goal. Unbelievable.”

Jack Grealish and Rodri celebrate at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA).

2210 – City, and Manchester, celebrate:

Manchester City celebrate at the final whistle (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester City fans celebrate at The Bierkeller Manchester (Jacob King/PA).

2204 – Former City defender Joleon Lescott on BT Sport: “When you win things with players it creates a bond that is forever, and this group of players will be connected for the rest of their lives. They will be so close regardless of when they disperse or depart this club, they will be so close forever.”

2155 – Full-time: Man City 1 Inter Milan 0. City have won the Champions League – and the treble!

City survive a final Inter corner and the final whistle goes. City have done it!

🏆 Premier League 🏆 FA Cup🏆 UEFA Champions League@ManCity have completed an historic Treble! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VgaqKMbTjU — Premier League (@premierleague) June 10, 2023

2148 – Incredible point-blank save from Ederson to keep out a Lukaku header.

Robin Gosens heads a Marcelo Brozovic cross back across goal to Lukaku, who has to score just a couple of yards out, but his header is straight at the keeper, who saves right on the line with his knee.

89. How did that stay out!? Ederson saves a Lukaku header and Dias turns the rebound around the post 🤯 🔵 1-0 ⚫️ #ManCity | #UCLfinal — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023

Ederson saves on the line from Romelu Lukaku (Mike Egerton/PA).

2145 – Five minutes plus stoppage time between City and the treble. Is this going to be the goal that clinches it?

Manchester City’s Rodri scoring the opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA).

2141 – Walker is on for John Stones.

2137 – Almost a fine individual goal from Foden as he bursts through from midfield, but Onana is equal to his low shot.

2133 – Huge City scare just moments after going in front as a looping header from Federico Dimarco hits the bar. He then heads against team-mate Lukaku on the rebound.

2127 – GOAL! Man City 1 Inter Milan 0

City break the deadlock in the 68th minute with a fine strike from Rodri.

Akanji plays Bernardo Silva into the area and his cut-back is deflected into the path of Rodri, who passes the ball into the net from just inside the area.

2117 – Big left-off for City. A mix-up between Manuel Akanji and Ederson allows Martinez in down the left, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stands tall and denies the Inter man.

Ruben Dias then heads over as City threaten at the other end.

The game is starting to open up.

2116 – Dzeko off, Lukaku on for Inter.

2110 – Opening for City as Inter give the ball away at the back, but they are unable to take advantage as the Italians shut the door. More frustration for the Premier League champions.

2104 – The second half is under way.

2048 – Half-time: Man City 0 Inter Milan 0

Inter will be the happier side after that opening half. Work to do for Guardiola during the break.

Pep Guardiola issues instructions to his players during the first half (Mike Egerton/PA).

2036 – De Bruyne is forced off injured!

The City talisman tries to run off what looks like a hamstring problem but, after over-hitting a cross, signals to the bench he can’t continue. Phil Foden is on.

It means further Champions League final woe for De Bruyne after he left the field with a facial injury during City’s loss to Chelsea two years ago.

Kevin De Bruyne is consoled by Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA).

2029 – Not a good sight for City. De Bruyne down receiving treatment, but is back on the pitch.

Been a slow start to the game. Concern for City as De Bruyne goes down clutching his hamstring but looks like he's going to continue — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) June 10, 2023

2027 – Chance!

Haaland so close to giving City the lead. The striker is sent clear by De Bruyne and his left-footed finish is well kept out by Onana.

2025 – Inter are giving the City players no time at all on the ball and Guardiola’s men are struggling to get their creative players into the contest. Food for thought for the manager.

Pep Guardiola watches on in Istanbul (Nick Potts/PA).

2016 – The City owner is here.

Sheikh Mansour watches the Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA).

2016 – A cagey opening 15 minutes. City are having the majority of possession as expected, but Inter are ultra aggressive and look like they have the potential to be a threat on the counter.

Francesco Acerbi and Erling Haaland (right) battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA).

2011 – The fans’ view.

2006 – Chance!

City go close. Bernardo Silva cuts into the area from the right and whips a left-footed shot narrowly wide of the far top corner.

6. CLOSE! Bernardo cuts inside and whips one past the far post! 😫 🔵 0-0 ⚫️ #ManCity | #UCLfinal — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023

2000 – Kick off!

Inter get us under way in the Champions League final.

1945 – 15 minutes to kick off in Istanbul.

The Champions League trophy at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).

1942 – Walker “will be absolutely fuming” at being left on the bench, according to Rio Ferdinand.

“Inside the blood will be boiling,” he said on BT Sport.

Kyle Walker warms up (Martin Rickett/PA).

1930 – Haaland getting his eye in.

Erling Haaland warms up ahead of the game (Nick Potts/PA).

1920 – City fans back home are also braced for the big match.

Manchester City fans at the Depot Mayfield in Manchester (Nigel French/PA).

1910 – The City players are out on the pitch.

Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Kalvin Phillips (Mike Egerton/PA).

1907 – Guardiola revealed Walker’s omission was tactical rather than injured-related.

“He could be there, it was really tough because Kyle is so important,” he told BT Sport.

1905 – Black smoke billowed over the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the hours prior to kick-off due to a fire at a nearby factory, but there was no suggestion it would affect the game.

Smoke rises above the Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA).

1900 – The City squad are in the building.

Their team bus had to navigate the traffic congestion and perhaps arrived later than ideal, but was still at the stadium by 8.40pm local time, with the game due to start at 10pm.

Erling Haaland arrives (Nick Potts/PA).

Pep Guardiola is here (Nick Potts/PA).

A penny for the thoughts of Kyle Walker, who starts on the bench (Nick Potts/PA).

1835 – The team news is in!

Kyle Walker is on the bench for City. The England full-back suffered an injury scare late in the closing minutes of the FA Cup final last weekend.

Walker did not feature in an open training session earlier in the week and, although the suggestion at the time was his absence was precautionary, his expected place in the side went to Nathan Ake.

Ake was likely to start at left-back, with Manuel Akanji switching to right-back.

Ederson returned in goal for Stefan Ortega, but the side was otherwise the same one that started both semi-final legs against Real Madrid and against Manchester United at Wembley last Saturday.

Dzeko starts ahead of Lukaku for Inter.

🩵 TEAM NEWS 🩵 XI | Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/6eYE8aTGTH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023

1820 – The stadium is filling up, despite reports of heavy traffic on the way to the ground.

Ground slowly filling up pic.twitter.com/kXOD5GTqex — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) June 10, 2023

Big screen just showing pictures of City bus slowly making its way to the stadium through the traffic. The roads have been a nightmare this afternoon — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) June 10, 2023

Manchester City fans view a traffic jam as people head to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium (James Manning/PA).

1810 – Mario Balotelli won the treble with Inter in 2010 and was a Premier League and FA Cup winner in his three years at City. But the Italian is remaining strictly neutral tonight.

“I’m not going to put myself in one of the two sides,” he said on BT Sport.

1805 – As well as the players, the pundits are also gearing up for a big night.

BT Sport are not happy with their normal crew @rioferdy5 so they’ve brought outsiders in to try & compete with @CBSSportsGolazo 👀😂#UCLfinal 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Hfe8oohWye — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 10, 2023

1755 – Another English side has rather fond Champions League memories of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Hard to believe this was 18 years ago.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in 2005 (Phil Noble/PA).

1740 – How Inter would love to have this man in his prime back in their midfield.

1735 – City owner Sheikh Mansour will be at tonight’s game, only the second game he has attended since his investment vehicle, the Abu Dhabi United Group, purchased City in 2008.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (Martin Rickett/PA).

1725 – City are aiming to match the feat previously only achieved in English football by their cross-city rivals Manchester United in 1999, but how do their two seasons match up?

United lost only three games in their treble-winning season, but a remarkable 21 draws in 57 games across the three competitions in question sees City overshadow them in most other statistical categories.

Excluding the League Cup from both teams’ records and with their 57th and final game still to play, Pep Guardiola’s side have 41 wins (73.2 per cent) to United’s 33 (57.9 per cent), 144 goals to 121 and 25 clean sheets to 20.

They have conceded only 39 goals to their predecessors’ 56, scoring an average of 2.57 per game and conceding 0.70, compared to 2.12 against 0.98 for United.

Manchester United won the treble in 1999 (Toby Melville/PA).

1710 – Unlike City, Inter know what it takes to win this competition, though. Remember this?

Inter Milan and boss Jose Mourinho celebrate winning the 2010 Champions League title (Martin Rickett/PA).

1705 – We know all about City, but how about tonight’s opponents Inter? Let’s take a closer look at the side standing between City and the treble.

Their success is built on their mean defence. Simone Inzaghi’s combative team have kept a tournament-high eight clean sheets in their 12 matches, including five from six in the knockout stages, with goalkeeper Andre Onana a star performer.

They also boast Argentinian World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez up front, alongside two familiar faces in former City striker Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku.

They had a mediocre Serie A campaign, though, finishing 18 points behind champions Napoli to sit third and losing 12 of their 38 games.

City know this is their final to lose.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana (Martin Rickett/PA).

Romelu Lukaku catches up with compatriot Kevin De Bruyne (Mike Egerton/PA).

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi issues instructions (Martin Rickett/PA).

1703 – The trophy is here.

🏆 The trophy has arrived at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium!#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nz8GjqeQbg — UEFA (@UEFA) June 10, 2023

1650 – Another taste of the atmosphere out in Istanbul:

Manchester City fans hold up a Kevin De Bruyne scarf (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester City fans at the fanzone outside the stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).

The John Stones fan club is out in Turkey (Martin Rickett/PA).

1640 – Let’s have a look at how both teams got here:

Group stage (Man City 14pts, Borussia Dortmund 9, Sevilla 5, Copenhagen3).

Last 16: RB Leipzig (won 8-1 on aggregate).

Quarter-finals: Bayern Munich (won 4-1 on aggregate).

Semi-finals: Real Madrid (won 5-1 on aggregate).

Group stage (Bayern Munich 18pts, Inter 10, Barcelona 7, Viktoria Plzen 0).

Last 16: Porto (won 1-0 on aggregate).

Quarter-finals: Benfica (won 5-3 on aggregate).

Semi-finals: AC Milan (won 3-0 on aggregate).

1625 – 52-goal striker Erling Haaland looked in relaxed mood at training yesterday, but says he is not immune to pressure.

“Of course I feel pressure, I would lie if I said I didn’t,” he said.

In fact the Norwegian has only one goal in his last seven outings, but Guardiola for one is not concerned – “I don’t have doubts. If you have doubts about Erling scoring you are a very lonely person.”

Erling Haaland shares a joke with Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA).

From one goalscorer to another – Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero have a chat, alongside Rodri (Nick Potts/PA).

1615 – City go into the match as red-hot favourites and Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne both admitted on the eve of the game that winning the competition had become both a dream and an obsession.

“To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire. It’s a positive word for the desire and will to win it. It is of course a dream for us,” said Guardiola.

1610 – Our man in Istanbul is inside the Ataturk and has the very precise timings for tonight.

Flags in place. Four hours until kick-off… pic.twitter.com/uWF2P7eQBY — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) June 10, 2023

Some very precise timings from UEFA for tonight pic.twitter.com/UKGtPuRKZC — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) June 10, 2023

1605 – Less than four hours to kick-off and the atmosphere is building. Both sets of fans certainly seem to be in good spirits.

Manchester City fans outside the stadium (Nick Potts/PA).

Inter Milan fans gear up for the game (Nick Potts/PA).

Forget half-and-half scarves, what about half-and-half shirts? (Nick Potts/PA).

1600 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Champions League final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as Manchester City and Inter Milan slog it out in Istanbul.