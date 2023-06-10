Millwall sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for ‘seven-figure fee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Millwall sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for ‘seven-figure fee’

By Press Association
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet has joined Sky Bet Championship Millwall for a seven-figure fee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet has joined Sky Bet Championship Millwall for a seven-figure fee (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet has left Hibernian for Millwall after the two clubs agreed “a significant seven-figure fee”, the cinch Scottish Premiership outfit have announced.

The deal for the 26-year-old, whose exact price tag remains undisclosed, includes both add-ons and a sell-on arrangement.

A statement on Hibs’ official website read: “We can confirm that Kevin Nisbet has joined English Championship side Millwall for a significant seven-figure fee.

“The full terms of the 26-year-old’s departure will remain undisclosed, however, it does include sizeable add-ons and a sell-on fee.”

Millwall had a bid, understood to be in the region of £2million, accepted for Nisbet in January, but the player ultimately opted to stay in Scotland.

Hibs’ chief executive Ben Kensell said: “After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the football club this summer, which we understood.

“Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him. We’re happy with the fee we received, and we wish him all the best for the future with Millwall.”

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances last season
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet, front, scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nisbet, who joined Hibs from Dunfermline in July 2020, scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances last season after recovering from a knee injury which sidelined him for 10 months.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re disappointed to lose Nizzy after he did so well for us on his return but understand that he wanted to go on a new adventure down south.

“Although he will be missed, this presents a new opportunity for someone else to step into that role. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in England.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]