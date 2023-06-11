He played like Maradona – Manuel Akanji hails ‘unbelievable’ John Stones

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manuel Akanji claimed John Stones played like Diego Maradona after Manchester City won the Champions League and completed the treble.

Stones was a key figure as City capped a memorable season with a hard-fought but glorious 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Saturday’s European showcase final in Istanbul.

The England international has enjoyed a fine end to the season having been deployed in a new roving role by manager Pep Guardiola.

John Stones adds the Champions League to five Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

The centre-back retains his usual defensive duties when City are on the back foot but, given their tendency to dominate possession, he now has licence to step into midfield and dictate play more.

Defender Akanji said: “The way he dribbled, he played like Maradona. He just took the ball, went past three people, passed it somewhere else.

“He created a lot of opportunities for us. He is an unbelievable player.”

After retaining the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, along with some stunning Champions League wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, City had been strong favourites at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Yet with Inter proving dogged opposition, City were unable to produce their sparkling best and it took a 68th-minute strike from Rodri for them to break through.

They also had to survive a couple of scares as Inter chased an equaliser and Akjani was just pleased to complete the job.

The Switzerland player said: “It wasn’t easy for us. It was a final and it’s been such a long season.

“You’re feeling tired but you try one last time to give it your all.

Manuel Akanji has enjoyed a historic first season at the Etihad (Antonio Calanni/AP)

“It didn’t really work the way we planned it in the first half. I think we came out better in the second half and we scored a goal.

“Inter obviously had to do something and they had a couple of chances but we defended well as a team together and I’m just really happy that we won.”

Akanji admitted it could take some time for the magnitude of the achievement to sink in.

The 27-year-old, who has proved a shrewd signing since his deadline day arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer, said: “We won the treble this year and that’s all that matters, but I am still trying to realise it. Day by day it will get better.”