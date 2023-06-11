England lose Soccer Aid yet again as celebrity clash raises millions for charity By Press Association June 11 2023, 10.18pm Share England lose Soccer Aid yet again as celebrity clash raises millions for charity Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4468978/england-lose-soccer-aid-yet-again-as-celebrity-clash-raises-millions-for-charity/ Copy Link Soccer Aid World XI’s Kem Cetinay, second left, celebrates scoring in the 4-2 defeat of England at Old Trafford (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up England lost Unicef’s Soccer Aid match for a fifth successive year as the World XI triumphed again with a 4-2 victory at Old Trafford. Manchester United fan Usain Bolt, wearing 9.58 on the back of his shirt in recognition of his 100 metres world record time, slotted past David James to give the visitors a 24th-minute lead. The game, which had raised over £14.6million for Unicef at the final whistle, opened up in the second half after both sides had replaced their professional goalkeepers with celebrities. CHAMPIONS! 🏆A massive congratulations to the World XI! #SoccerAid || @UNICEF_uk || @AspreyLondon pic.twitter.com/EEmWgFkXZx— Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 11, 2023 England scored twice within eight minutes of the restart to seize the lead. Actor Asa Butterfield sliced a shot past mixed martial artist Leon Edwards and Paul Scholes rolled back the years from 20 yards to add another to his extensive Old Trafford goals catalogue. Robbie Keane struck a superb quickfire double past Paddy McGuinness to put the World XI back in front. TV presenter Kem Cetinay sealed matters 10 minutes from time as he became Soccer Aid’s top scorer with five goals. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close