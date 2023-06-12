Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time by toppling Inter Milan (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City completed the treble after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul secured Pep Guardiola’s side Champions League glory.

Novak Djokovic wrote his name into the history books after his win against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earned him an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title.

Australia became the second team to claim the World Test Championship after crushing India on the final day of their match at The Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland prepares to lift the Champions League trophy at Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodri is pursued by his jubilant team-mates after scoring the only goal of a tense Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Phil Foden (centre right) and Rico Lewis (centre left) celebrate victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola wins the Champions League for the third time to enhance his claim to being football’s greatest coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City return from Istanbul
Fans gathered as Manchester City players arrived back at Manchester Airport (Tim Goode/PA)
Australia sound a warning to England ahead of the Ashes by beating India by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Nathan Lyon celebrates taking India's final wicket at The Oval
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon celebrates taking India’s final wicket at The Oval (Adam Davy/PA)
A triumphant Novak Djokovic after beating Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 in the men’s final of the French Open (Christophe Ena/AP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with fans after winning the women's final of the French Open with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic
Iga Swiatek poses with fans after winning the women’s final of the French Open with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win against Karolina Muchova (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andy Murray stepped up his preparation for Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Jurij Rodionov in the men's final of the Surbiton Trophy
Andy Murray stepped up his preparation for Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Jurij Rodionov in the men’s final of the Surbiton Trophy (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lexus Surbiton Trophy 2023 – Day Seven – Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club
Murray lifts the trophy aloft (Zac Goodwin/PA)
UFC 289 Mixed Martial Arts
Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Irene Aldana in UFC 289. Following the women’s bantamweight title bout Nunes, considered the finest women’s mixed martial artist in history, confirmed her retirement (Darryl Dyck/AP)
Home favourite Francesco Bagnaia wins the Italian MotoGP for Ducati in Scarperia
Home favourite Francesco Bagnaia wins the Italian MotoGP for Ducati in Scarperia (Luca Bruno/AP)
Canadian Open Golf
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries to celebrate with Nick Taylor, of Canada, after Taylor won the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

