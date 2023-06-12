Christian Purslow to step down as Aston Villa chief executive

Aston Villa have announced that Christian Purslow is to step down from his role as chief executive after five years at the club.

Purslow joined Villa in September 2018, shortly after owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris took over at Villa Park with the club in the Championship.

Villa are now established back in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa Conference League next season.

In a statement on the club’s website, Purslow said: “It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years.

“I am proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

“We are re-established in the Premier League, we now have a very competitive professional women’s team, we have outstanding academies for boys and girls, we have created a world-class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.

“Thank you to everyone at Villa and our supporters who have made my time here so enjoyable.”

Edens and Sawiris added: “We would like to thank Christian for his outstanding leadership of the club over the last five seasons.

“He has overseen a transformation of the club both on and off the pitch and delivered the ambitious turnaround plan he presented to us when he arrived in 2018. We are grateful for all he has done.”