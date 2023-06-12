Stephen Robinson vows to ‘keep building’ after agreeing new St Mirren deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson vows to ‘keep building’ after agreeing new St Mirren deal

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson has extended his deal at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson has extended his deal at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Boss Stephen Robinson vowed to “keep building” at St Mirren after agreeing a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll has also agreed a new contract that keeps him in Paisley for the same period.

Robinson, who took over in February, 2022, led the Buddies to their most successful top-flight campaign since 1985 as well as finishing in the top six for the first time in the cinch Premiership’s current format.

Last season saw the Paisley side finish with 46 points, the highest points tally in the current format as well as winning nine home matches in a season in the top flight for the first time since 1987.

Robinson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted and very grateful to the board and the fans for their support.

“Now it’s time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward.

“The contract was always going to get signed. There was a trust basis that we just wanted to finish the season and make sure we concentrated fully on that.

“I enjoy what we’re doing and enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six.”

Reflecting on tenure, the Northern Irishman said: “It’s been excellent.

“The club has grown over the period we’ve been here. We’ve tried to put structures in place that maybe weren’t previously here that can take the club and make it sustainable in the higher reaches of this division.

“It’s about building the club and doing everything in our power to make us sustainable first and foremost and successful at the same time.

“I thought it was very important that we got Diarmuid tied down as well on a longer-term deal as he’s been a part of the relative success we’ve had.

“He’s a young, clever coach. He’s very bright on and off the pitch in terms of analysis and technical awareness as well.

“He’s working at international level which is great for St Mirren in terms of player contacts. I’m delighted we’ve got both contracts sorted and was very keen to make sure Diarmuid stayed alongside myself as well.

“I get the credit at times and the stick when it doesn’t go well. It isn’t just one man that makes any football club successful, you surround yourself with good people.

“I think that’s the biggest thing we have here in Gerry Docherty, Jamie Langfield, Allan McManus, Garry McColl – to name the ones that work close to me. That’s important for the football club.

“The guys we have need to be very good and go above and beyond in their jobs. Every one of them does that and Diarmuid epitomises that.”

O’Carroll added: “I’m absolutely delighted to extend my deal at St Mirren.

“It was a very straightforward process once the contract was offered. I’m extremely excited at the direction the club is going both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve loved my time at the club since joining last February and I’m confident that myself, the manager and the staff can continue to drive standards and hopefully maintain our progression on the pitch.”