Harald Brattbakk sees a strong Scotland ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harald Brattbakk sees a strong Scotland ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier in Norway

By Press Association
Former Norway striker Harald Brattbakk has respect for Scotland’s quality (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Former Norway striker Harald Brattbakk has respect for Scotland’s quality (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Harald Brattbakk believes the Norwegian public are underestimating Scotland ahead of the crucial Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s side began their campaign in March with a 3-0 home win over Cyprus and a thrilling 2-0 victory over Spain, also at Hampden Park, to leave them top of Group A with six points from six.

Norway, for their part, have one point after a defeat by Spain and a draw in Georgia.

Former Celtic and Norway striker Brattbakk, speaking at Hampden Park, where he was promoting Viaplay’s coverage of Scotland’s games against Norway and Georgia, said: “People in Norway don’t look at the Scottish team beating Spain, they just look at why we lost.

“The Scotland team is flying a little bit under the radar.

“I know everyone in the Norway team is taking Scotland seriously but if you ask the man in the street they will say Scotland is just a little hurdle to get over – but it is not.

“The Scottish team is strong, they have so many good players. You may not have heard of everyone but a lot of them play in the Premier League, there is some really good quality in the team. But the man in the street is underestimating Scotland as they are now.

“I was comparing the two squads in terms of Premier League players and that is obviously in favour of the Scotland team.

“We do have the two brilliant players in Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland and I would also say that is also the problem for Norway because we might be depending too much on them.

“So in that respect the game on Saturday will be more even than people will think.

“Norway will be depending on getting those two players to do well but on the other side the Scottish side is, maybe player by player, an inch better. So it is more close than people will think.”