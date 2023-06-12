Hugo Salabio facing six-match ban for spear tackle

Wakefield prop Hugo Salabio is facing a six-match ban for his tackle on Richie Myler in the Betfred Super League match against Leeds.

The 22-year-old trialist has been referred to a tribunal after his spear tackle on Leeds’ Myler in Sunday’s 24-14 victory over their Yorkshire neighbours – Wakefield’s first victory of the season.

The Frenchman was in possession of the ball in attack when facing a challenge from Myler before he appeared to pick up the Leeds scrum-half and drive him into the ground in the early stages of the second half.

Leeds’ Richie Myler was on the receiving end of the tackle (PA)

Salabio made his debut on Sunday after joining the side on a 28-day trial and a lengthy suspension for a Grade F offence could end his chances of playing any further part for Wakefield.

There was further bad news for the club as Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh were both given one-match bans for Grade B offences, a trip and dangerous contact respectively, and will not be available to face Hull KR in two weeks.

In the same fixture, Leeds back-rower James McDonnell was charged with Grade A dangerous contact but will not be disciplined further.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been charged with a Grade B high tackle for his challenge on Hull half-back Jake Clifford but has escaped any ban despite being ordered to pay a £250 fine, while Jez Litten was handed a fine of the same amount for Grade B kicking.

There was bad news for Salford’s King Vuniyayawa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford’s King Vuniyayawa and Oliver Partington have escaped bans but landed £250 fines for dangerous contact in the 42-10 victory over Castleford, meaning both are available for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

Catalans were handed a double blow following their crushing 38-4 win over Hull KR, as Mitchell Pearce and Matt Whitley were given suspensions.

Pearce has been given a three-game ban and £250 fine for Grade D kicking while team-mate Whitley will sit out the next match, against Leigh, after being charged with Grade C dangerous contact.

Castleford’s George Griffin escaped any punishment despite being charged with Grade A dangerous contact.