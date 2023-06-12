Everton being sued by former manager Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are being sued by former manager Carlo Ancelotti, court records show.

Online case listings show that Ancelotti, who is now in charge of Spanish giants Real Madrid, has taken High Court action against the Premier League club.

A claim has been filed in the commercial court, part of the High Court, in London and relates to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

Everton fans hold up a banner for manager Carlo Ancelotti (Martin Rickett/PA)

The case is listed as Ancelotti v Everton Football Club Company Limited.

Listings give no further details.

The 64-year-old Italian managed Everton between December 2019 and June 2021, before leaving to take up the role of head coach at Real Madrid.