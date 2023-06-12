British businessman Nigel Morris makes investment in Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

British businessman Nigel Morris makes investment in Swansea

By Press Association
Swansea have received investment from British businessman Nigel Morris (Nigel French/PA)
Swansea have received investment from British businessman Nigel Morris (Nigel French/PA)

Swansea have confirmed that British businessman Nigel Morris has made an investment in the club.

Morris is currently managing partner of QED Investors, a fintech venture capital platform, and also co-founded Capital One Financial Services.

As well as making an investment, Morris will also join the board of directors and the club confirmed that these have both been approved by the EFL with all regulatory checks completed.

The Swans went unbeaten in their final nine Sky Bet Championship games last season to secure a 10th-place finish in the table.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told the club website: “I’m really pleased that Nigel is now on board and everyone is excited about the future for a club that has so much potential.

“Nigel has great credentials and a wealth of business acumen that will be invaluable to the club going forward as we work together to achieve success both on and off the pitch.

“We will continue to ensure that the club remains financially stable and positioned for long-term success and this investment helps improve the club’s financial position.

“I’ve spoken with Nigel on many occasions and we are fully aligned in our vision of a shared commitment of helping to deliver success for the football club.”

Morris told the club website: “I’m delighted to have invested in Swansea City. The club has superb facilities and is front and centre of the community.

“The supporters are the most important part of any club, and I have been taken aback by the passion and integrity shown by the many people I have already met on a number of recent visits to matches.

“I hope I can play a part in Swansea’s future success and I am very much looking forward to working closely with Andy and club executives to embrace short and long-term objectives.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank both Jason and Steve for their support in this process.”