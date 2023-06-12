Man City’s treble celebrations continue – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Football

Aymeric Laporte slept well.

King Kevin.

Anything metal to check in?

City’s celebrations continued at an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre.

Declan Rice arrived at England camp.

Usain Bolt secured another Soccer Aid win.

Birthday wishes.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Spurs legend, Pat Jennings! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LtChuN0TU7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2023

Keeping cool in the pool.

From pitch to pool 🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6ndfDvcTo8 — Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) June 12, 2023

Formula One

George Russell celebrated with Jack Grealish.

A busy sporting weekend off for some of our drivers! 🤩 First up; @GeorgeRussell63 attending the Champions League final in Turkey! ⚽️ 📸 x @GeorgeRussell63 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fCP12MhXp3 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023

Esteban Ocon met history-maker Novak Djokovic.

What an incredible achievement 🏆Congratulations @DjokerNole on your 23rd Grand Slam #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Q8eOdXUQs6 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) June 11, 2023

One of the most exciting wins…

📻: "BUTTON LEADS THE GRAND PRIX!!!!" #OnThisDay in 2011, @JensonButton fought his way back from P21 to take a HUGE victory in the final laps of the #CanadianGP 🤯 One of the best races of all-time in Formula 1! 🤩#F1 @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/8b0gt2gsdg — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023

Cricket

Ben Stokes was ready for the Ashes.

Pat Cummins revelled in Australia’s success.

Things did not go to plan at Kent.

Golf

Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open on home soil in spectacular fashion.

Thank you Canada for an amazing atmosphere. Congrats @ntaylorgolf59, what an unbelievable 3 days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country! We’ll start again tomorrow. See you at work. 💪🏻 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) June 12, 2023

Ian Poulter put in the hard yards.