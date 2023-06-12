Jake Edwards appointed Huddersfield chief executive

Jake Edwards has been announced as Huddersfield’s new chief executive.

Manchester-born Edwards, who had spells as a player at Wrexham and Exeter, joins the Terriers following eight years as president of the United Soccer League in America.

Following Edwards’ arrival, David Baldwin has stepped down from his role as managing director and has returned to his original position as a strategic advisor to the club’s ownership and board.

“I am thrilled to be joining Huddersfield Town as CEO to help lead the next phase of growth for the club,” Edwards said.

“Having worked in professional football for 25 years, I recognise both the great honour and the great responsibility of being a part of this historic club’s future.

“I am excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community.”

Huddersfield – who survived in the Sky Bet Championship under Neil Warnock at the end of last season – also confirmed prospective owner Kevin M Nagle had completed the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

However, the American businessman’s purchase of a 100 per cent shareholding in the club is “still awaiting clearance from a statutory government body”.

When concluded, the takeover will end former chairman Dean Hoyle’s 14-year association with the club.