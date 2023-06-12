Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures

Manchester City paraded the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour of the city on Monday evening.

Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans came out to cheer the treble winners as the streets were turned into a sea of blue.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the event’s memorable images.

Manchester City fans had arrived early to get a prime view of the occasion (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mounted police officers had made sure the route was all clear (Peter Byrne/PA)

A warning of approaching thunderstorms could not dampen the party mood (Nigel French/PA)

When the downpours arrived, Manchester City fans tried to take shelter as best they could (Tim Goode/PA)

Midfielder Phil Foden showed off the Champions League trophy (Tim Goode/PA)

There was plenty of silverware to go around (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola smoked a cigar as he took in the scenes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Despite the heavy rain, Ruben Dias and star striker Erling Haaland (right) made the most of the celebrations (David Davies/PA)

Manchester turned blue to celebrate City’s treble triumph (Danny Lawson/PA)

Manchester City fans looked set to party long into the night (Danny Lawson/PA)