Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City’s players were flanked by thousands of fans as the team celebrated their treble triumph with an open-top bus parade (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City’s players were flanked by thousands of fans as the team celebrated their treble triumph with an open-top bus parade (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City paraded the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour of the city on Monday evening.

Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans came out to cheer the treble winners as the streets were turned into a sea of blue.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the event’s memorable images.

Manchester City fans stand on a bus stop ahead of the treble parade
Manchester City fans had arrived early to get a prime view of the occasion (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mounted police officers patrol the route ahead of Manchester City's open-top bus parade
Mounted police officers had made sure the route was all clear (Peter Byrne/PA)
A general view ahead of the treble parade in Manchester
A warning of approaching thunderstorms could not dampen the party mood (Nigel French/PA)
Manchester City fans take shelter from the rain ahead of the treble parade
When the downpours arrived, Manchester City fans tried to take shelter as best they could (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s Phil Foden with the Champions League trophy
Midfielder Phil Foden showed off the Champions League trophy (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips with the FA Cup trophy, Phil Foden with the Champions League trophy, and Bernardo Silva with the Premier League trophy
There was plenty of silverware to go around (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) smokes a cigar
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola smoked a cigar as he took in the scenes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland celebrate during the treble parade
Despite the heavy rain, Ruben Dias and star striker Erling Haaland (right) made the most of the celebrations (David Davies/PA)
A general view of the Manchester City team buses during the treble parade
Manchester turned blue to celebrate City’s treble triumph (Danny Lawson/PA)
A general view of the Manchester City team buses passing by fans during the treble parade
Manchester City fans looked set to party long into the night (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester City players celebrate on stage with their trophies
The Manchester City players took to the stage as the trophy parade came to a close (Nigel French/PA)