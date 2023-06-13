Who could Kylian Mbappe join if he leaves Paris St Germain this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Who could Kylian Mbappe join if he leaves Paris St Germain this summer?

By Press Association
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the club he will not sign a new contract (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the club he will not sign a new contract (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer following reports the France forward has written to Paris St Germain telling them he would not be signing a new contract.

The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160million in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, will see his current deal expire next year and PSG must now decide whether to cash in on the prolific striker or risk losing him for free.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a number of potential moves for Mbappe, who became just the second man in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick as France lost on penalties to Argentina in Qatar last year.

Real Madrid

Mbappe could replace compatriot Karim Benzema in Real Madrid's forward line
Mbappe could replace compatriot Karim Benzema in Real Madrid’s forward line. (Nick Potts/PA)

The LaLiga giants have been long-time admirers of Mbappe and would likely to be able to muster the financial clout required to get a deal across the line.
Real have already made a move for England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have been linked with his international team-mate Harry Kane as they look to challenge for top honours again next season.
With Karim Benzema departing for Al-Ittihad, Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add proven firepower to his attack and Mbappe – with 212 goals in 260 PSG appearances – certainly ticks that box.

Manchester United

Could Mbappe be calling Old Trafford 'home' next season?
Could Mbappe be calling Old Trafford ‘home’ next season? (Tim Markland/PA)

The Red Devils improved last season under Erik ten Hag but are still some distance off challenging neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
The ongoing uncertainty of takeover bids may yet destabilise summer transfer business – but what a jewel in the crown Mbappe would be for any potential new owners at Old Trafford.
Like Real, United would probably be able to make the deal work financially and they do have their famous number seven shirt, also favoured by the Frenchman, ready and waiting for someone to fill it.

Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has shown he is not scared to splash the cash
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has shown he is not scared to splash the cash. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A number of other Premier League clubs could make a move for Mbappe – treble winners City would be an attractive destination while Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle may struggle with the numbers behind such a transfer.
Chelsea missing out on European football means the Blues become an outside prospect to make a swoop but owner Todd Boehly has already proven he is not shy in splashing the cash in west London.
Some £600million has been spent in a year so the potentially eye-watering figures for Mbappe may not be as off-putting to Boehly as they would be to other suitors.

Saudi Arabia