Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber to leave club

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber is set to leave his role at Carrow Road, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Webber joined Norwich from Huddersfield in April 2017 and oversaw two successful Championship title campaigns under former head coach Daniel Farke.

However, despite replacing Dean Smith with David Wagner during last season, Webber had come in for personal criticism after the Canaries failed to mount another swift promotion back to the Premier League following relegation.

With Webber set to remain in his post and continue working a notice period through a transition, an external recruitment process to appoint a replacement has already started.

Former Norwich manager and player Neil Adams will move into the newly-created position of technical director.

Webber said on the Norwich website: “The support I’ve had from all the board, past and present, throughout my time at the club has been outstanding.

“(Joint majority shareholders) Delia (Smith) and Michael (Wynn Jones) are two of the most special people that I’ve met. They care so much about Norwich City, its staff and supporters.

“I’ve seen so many staff grow and develop, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication.”

He added: “I look forward to the next chapter and helping as much or as little in this transition over the coming months. The board know they have my unwavering support.

“Thank you to every board and staff member, player and supporter that I’ve met. I wish the club the very best and I look forward to supporting from afar.”

In a statement, joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones paid tribute to Webber.

“When Stuart came to our home in early March to inform us he wanted to leave at the end of his contract we were devastated – whilst we obviously respected his decision,” they said.

“In our 28 years of serving this great football club we have never worked with such a talent.

“In terms of unity and mutual support we are a completely different football club to the one he joined in 2017.

“Stuart Webber has been an outstanding servant to this football club and built a strong foundation for the future.

“We are very sad to lose him, owe him much gratitude and want to wish him all the very best for the future.”