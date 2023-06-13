Max Anderson signs new contract to stay at Dundee until 2025 By Press Association June 13 2023, 4.33pm Share Max Anderson signs new contract to stay at Dundee until 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4474936/max-anderson-signs-new-contract-to-stay-at-dundee-until-2025/ Copy Link Max Anderson, right, is staying with Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA) Max Anderson is the latest player to extend his time with Dundee. The 22-year-old midfielder made 27 appearances last season and has signed on until the summer of 2025. Anderson told the club’s website: “I know it’s a big season for everyone at the club and I am excited to do my best to continue the club’s success over the next two seasons.”