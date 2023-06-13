City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 13 2023, 6.32pm Share City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4475368/city-soak-it-in-and-nuggets-strike-gold-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Erling Haaland, left, and Jack Grealish led the Manchester City celebrations (Nigel French/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13. Football It always rains in Manchester. Hang it in the Loooouvre 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/atL2tEz0ah— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 13, 2023 𝐓𝐑𝟑𝐁𝐋𝐄 TROUBLE 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/k2OolZM0kG— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 13, 2023 Lost for words! 💙🤯 pic.twitter.com/TrApOfja9t— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) June 12, 2023 Another emotional & unforgettable day 🏆🏆🏆💙Thanks to every fan welcoming us back in Manchester 🙌🏼 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/W1ANXjPNIL— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 12, 2023 What a day! 💙 pic.twitter.com/km1zMFQYFX— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) June 12, 2023 🤩💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/9s35327oPO— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) June 13, 2023 Pure joy 📸#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/IvyoAtnouj— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 13, 2023 Jack Grealish still seemed discombobulated. "DON'T YOU START!" 😆@TroyHawke returns to give our players the most smashing welcome onto the parade bus! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ryabedAOXa— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2023 What a 12 months! On this day last year, we signed @ErlingHaaland! 🙌3 trophies later and he's well and truly 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝙐𝙎. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xZYpSVBHzV— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2023 England were training hard. 🅰️ @TrentAA ⚽️ @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/uIBZnKmkC0— England (@England) June 13, 2023 Lisandro Martinez was enjoying a break. 😎🌅 pic.twitter.com/iSrYRWbWdp— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) June 12, 2023 Happy birthdays. Over 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ appearances and 1️⃣7️⃣ trophies for this Liverpool legend 🏆Happy birthday, Alan Hansen 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QvdQa0jjQP— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 13, 2023 Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, @RyanMason! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JUrJ5E3D1D— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 13, 2023 Cricket The generation game. "Do you know what Instagram is?" 🤔😂@Wongi95 & @Jimmy9 play Teammates, and the results are 👌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2023 You don’t see this every day! Have you ever seen anything like this?Leicestershire five down after Louis Kimber is given out obstructing the field!Leics 258/5, trailing by 110 runs.#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/sF49uTHDP7— Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) June 13, 2023 Basketball Celebrations for Denver. LET’S 👏 GO 👏 @nuggets 👏Another 🏆 for the Mile High City!#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/dTZcT4KRxP— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 13, 2023 Such a special moment! Denver @Nuggets World Champs! 🏆#FamilyMemories @Ciara pic.twitter.com/5SQM2myNAR— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 13, 2023 Congrats @nuggets 🏆🎉💪🏻 https://t.co/OOiNF4m6DD— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) June 13, 2023 Formula One Lance Stroll was looking forward to his home race. Back on home turf this week! 🥞🍁 pic.twitter.com/C4Af7bDplD— Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) June 12, 2023 Hyped for his home race. 👊@lance_stroll is ready to feel your support in Montréal!#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/10KasoYxPM— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 13, 2023 Williams turned the clock back. #OTD, Alain Prost won the 1993 #CanadianGP! 👏 🇨🇦#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/qiVOpS9ZLR— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 13, 2023