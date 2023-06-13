Andy Murray left shaken by ‘heartbreaking’ Nottingham incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray left shaken by ‘heartbreaking’ Nottingham incident

By Press Association
Andy Murray was shaken by the Nottingham incident (PA)
Andy Murray was shaken by the Nottingham incident (PA)

Andy Murray said he did not know whether play would go ahead at the Rothesay Nottingham Open after the “heartbreaking” incident in the city centre overnight.

Three people were killed and another three were in hospital after an attack in the early hours of the morning, with much of the local area cordoned off.

Play did go ahead as planned and Murray, fresh from his title success at Surbiton last week, got his campaign in the Challenger event off to a winning start with a routine 6-3 6-4 victory over Belgian minnow Joris De Loore.

But Murray, who ate out in Nottingham city centre not far from where the attacks happened, said the incident was “way more important than tennis”.

He said: “It was obviously shocking when I woke up this morning and when I was going down to breakfast a few messages on our team chat came up,” he said.

“We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night and walking around those areas. You never expect something like that to happen, it was really shocking.

“I didn’t know if it was going to affect anything here or not because the streets were closed this morning. Really shocking and obviously heartbreaking for the victims and the people involved so hopefully everyone is safe now.

Murray was in impressive form in Nottingham
Murray was in impressive form in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We were talking about it this morning, saying that we didn’t know if the tournament was going to be suspended for the day because there are way more important things than a tennis event and we didn’t know first thing what was going on because it happened in the middle of the night.

“It is a bit unsettling, it seems like everything is under control now but it was shocking news to wake up to.”

Tournament organisers confirmed there will be a minute’s silence in memory of the three victims ahead of play on Wednesday morning.

On court, everything is going well for Murray, who won his sixth match in nine days and is feeling in good physical shape.

His victory at Surbiton, a second-tier tournament, came on the same day as Murray’s one-time nememsis Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking 23rd grand slam.

Murray obviously feels some regret at injury denying him the chance to compete when he was at the peak of his career but revealed a text message from his wife Kim put things into perspective.

“Obviously I would love to be competing for grand slams and to be in that position, I am also aware that what they have done is incredible and what he is doing at his age is brilliant,” he said.

“We have completely different journeys and what happened with my hip when I was in the peak of my career was really unfortunate.

“But I got a message from my wife when I was driving up here saying she had seen Novak on the news that he won in Paris and said she was so proud that I was still grinding it out in Challengers and still working as hard as I ever have done and that means a lot to me.