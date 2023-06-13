‘Serial winners’ can help England finally celebrate silverware – Tyrone Mings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Serial winners’ can help England finally celebrate silverware – Tyrone Mings

By Press Association
Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings has returned to the England squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings has returned to the England squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyrone Mings has backed England’s “serial winners” to deliver silverware.

The Aston Villa defender believes the squad have enough experience to end their trophy drought.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker linked up with the squad on Tuesday after Manchester City completed the treble following their Champions League win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw helped Manchester United with the Carabao Cup this term while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier have won league titles, with Declan Rice winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham.

England face Malta on Friday before hosting North Macedonia in Manchester on Monday in two Euro 2024 qualifiers as they aim to go one better following their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Mings said: “The manager always talks about your club experiences and adding to the group and we have a squad full of serial winners.

“When you look around the European competitions and domestic competitions and the amount of players that were involved in those it can only help.

“For sure (England can win a trophy) and that’s not just down to talent.

“Talent gets you so far, but everything that the team experienced in the last few tournaments, everything we do in training and the level of consistency the team has shown these past few years, it all adds up and points in the right direction.

“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be looking at winning. There’s a nice blend of experience and youth, people coming into their peak years.”

And the 30-year-old has no issue with Grealish – and his City team-mates – celebrating their 1-0 win over Inter.

He said: “It is wild. The only thing he (Grealish) needs to do is do it at the right times and he’s just won the treble so I don’t think anybody can begrudge him going out and letting his hair down – those luscious locks of his now he has taken the hairband out. He’s certainly had a good few days.”

Mings’ return to the England squad ends a season which started with him losing the captaincy at Villa after he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League games last summer.

He returned to help Villa reach the Europa Conference League play-offs after finishing seventh in the Premier League with form which earned him an international recall having also been left out of the World Cup squad.

“I guess it started being left out of the England squad but that was a whole summer of strange times really,” he said, when asked to assess his season.

“Then sitting on the bench at Bournemouth and thinking, ‘I don’t know how all of this has happened in such a short space of time’.

“From the captaincy to not starting first game of the season but then I look at the scenes at Villa Park on the last day of the season and to see how far the club have come and how far I’d come in terms of my personal journey over the course of the season was impressive.

Tyrone Mings
Tyrone Mings has turned things around since losing the Aston Villa captaincy (Tim Goode/PA)

“I find I learn way more in times of uncertainty or disappointment compared to when it is going well and there isn’t much to think about because things are easy.

“Did I need it? Probably. I think there is always a plateau in people’s careers where things are coasting.

“I had been in every England squad for three years, two and a half years, and these things are sent to test you.”