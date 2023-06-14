The drive to make disabled sport more affordable must continue – Rainbow Mbuangi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The drive to make disabled sport more affordable must continue – Rainbow Mbuangi

By Press Association
The latest Annual Disability and Activity Survey found disabled people were more likely to say they wanted to be more active (Martin Rickett/PA)

The drive to bridge financial barriers faced by many disabled people to gain equal access to sport must continue at full speed, according to England Blind Football international Rainbow Mbuangi.

The latest Annual Disability and Activity Survey published by national charity Activity Alliance showed nearly 40 per cent of disabled people felt the cost-of-living crisis had impacted how active they are.

Around 2,000 disabled and non-disabled adults aged over 16 took part in the survey, which found disabled people were more likely to say they wanted to be more active – with 64 per cent feeling the Government should focus on making activities affordable.

Mbuangi was part of the England squad which finished third at the 2022 IBSA Blind Football European Championships.

The 20-year-old is aiming to be selected for the International Blind Sports Federation World Games, which will be held in Birmingham during August and could lead to qualification for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

After becoming blind from the age of eight when he developed a detached retina in his left eye and then gradually lost the sight in the other, Mbuangi has had to tackle many barriers, both physical and financial, to achieve his goals.

Mbuangi – who is set to play for the Royal National College for the Blind team in the FA Disability Cup Blind final against Brighton at St George’s Park on June 24 – hopes future generations will not face the same issues he did trying to keep active.

“I think 100 per cent they (survey results) are to be expected, only because of the kind of perception of disability sports that people have,” Mbuangi told the PA news agency.

“In the last couple of years, it has got a lot better, but we just need to keep on building from that, trying to make those stats go down and it is key to get that awareness out and show how we can improve things.

“There is so much within disability sports where you have to kind of provide for yourself, then on top of that you have got things like not being able to get there, so it is really hard.

“If you wanted to go and buy a football to train on your own, you can get one for around £10, but for someone who is blind who needs a decent football, you are talking about £40 or £50, so it is definitely a big aspect financially.

England Blind Football international Rainbow Mbuangi
England Blind Football international Rainbow Mbuangi feels progress is being made in support for disability sport (Rainbow Mbuangi/PA)

“Then you have travel, we can’t drive, so you have got things around that. With me being blind, I can’t just go out on an everyday run on my own or go on a 50-mile bike ride, so there is the physical aspect as well.”

Mbuangi feels having the full backing of organisations like the Football Association can only have a positive impact on disability sport.

“More budget is getting put into it now, with more technology, more help and support,” said Mbuangi, who is studying Physical Education at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

“England’s cerebral palsy squad has just came back from the Euros and they finished second.

“It is just so important to see, but we are pushing on because we are getting that support.

“At the beginning of the year, the FA had a camp in Tenerife where players from all the Para-sports went out there.

“That is really key as well because we all got to know each other and kind of understand each other’s abilities and how we play.

“But also it is that they (FA) kind of want to focus on us, give us that support and what we need to help us to reach the heights of gold medals.”

