I had no idea – Warren Gatland would have swerved Wales return if issues glaring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I had no idea – Warren Gatland would have swerved Wales return if issues glaring

By Press Association
Warren Gatland is in his second spell as Wales head coach (Davids Davies/PA)
Warren Gatland is in his second spell as Wales head coach (Davids Davies/PA)

Warren Gatland has revealed that he would not have returned for a second spell as Wales head coach had he known the full extent of Welsh rugby’s problems.

New Zealander Gatland led Wales to sustained success during his first spell in charge from 2008 to 2019, masterminding Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances.

He returned six months ago, replacing Wayne Pivac, although Wales delivered an underwhelming Six Nations campaign last season, recording a solitary victory.

Sexism and misogyny allegations within the Welsh Rugby Union are currently the subject of an independent review, Wales players threatened strike action amid contractual chaos ahead of facing Six Nations opponents England in February, while financial troubles continue to engulf the Welsh professional game.

“When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea,” Gatland told the BBC’s Scrum V podcast.

“I didn’t realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players.

“At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones, above, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb have all retired from Test rugby (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Welsh rugby’s going to go through (more) pain from a financial perspective for the regions.

“These issues were here before, but there’s no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

“Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing. There’s a great chance for us to have a really positive reset on a number of things.”

Ahead of the World Cup in France later this year, Gatland has seen Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb retire from Test rugby.

Prop Rhys Carre, meanwhile, was released from a 54-player training squad after he failed to hit individual performance targets, and lock Cory Hill withdrew to pursue a club contract opportunity outside of Wales.

The cumulative effect has to led Wales being written off by many pundits in terms of their World Cup hopes, but Gatland added: “What gives me an edge or a buzz is when the expectations aren’t there or the challenges appear to be greater. That drives me even more.

“It (being written off) is allowing us to come in under the radar, and there is nothing the Welsh boys love better than being written off and backs-to-the-wall. They tend to respond to that.”

More from The Courier

Cody Craig.
Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign