Australia fill top three slots in ICC men’s Test batting rankings ahead of Ashes

Australia will head into the men’s Ashes series with their players filling the top three slots in the world Test batting rankings.

In the latest weekly update from the International Cricket Council, Marnus Labuschagne retains top spot with team-mates Steve Smith and Travis Head moving up to second and third respectively.

A unique stat repeats itself after nearly 39 years in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 🤯 More 👇https://t.co/7sP4bhf19W — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2023

Smith climbs from third after his century in Australia’s World Test Championship final win over India, while Head rises from sixth after his player-of-the-match 163 in the same game at The Oval.

It is the first time since 1984, when the West Indian trio of Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes were the occupants, that the top three positions have been provided by the same team.

Travis Head hit a century as Australia were crowned world Test champions (Steven Paston/PA)

Joe Root is the highest England batter in sixth.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to sixth in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets in the match against India. His captain Pat Cummins remains third, with England’s James Anderson second.

The first Ashes Test begins at Edgbaston on Friday.