Leeds forward Zane Tetevano to undergo heart surgery after suffering stroke

By Press Association
Leeds forward Zane Tetevano suffered a stroke in training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds forward Zane Tetevano suffered a stroke in training (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds forward Zane Tetevano is to undergo heart surgery after suffering a stroke in training, the club have announced.

The New Zealand international collapsed during a Rhinos session a number of weeks ago.

The 32-year-old has been out of action for the past month but little information had been given about the nature of his absence until now.

Tetevano has recovered well from the stroke but it has been discovered its cause was a hole in his heart. He is to have an operation to repair the problem.

Leeds are hopeful he will be able to play again before the end of the season.

Tetevano said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the club’s medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed.

“I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field. I will never know how lucky I was.

“I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so.”

Tetevano has been allowed to resume non-impact aerobic training to maintain a level of fitness prior to the surgery but he cannot play contact sport.

Leeds head of medical services Vas Mani said: “The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at Leeds General Infirmary ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery.

“We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks.

“We expect Zane to make a full recovery and be medically fit to return to play before the end of the season.”

Tetevano is running in the Leeds 10k this Sunday to raise money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

