Leeds charged with misconduct over fan behaviour during Brighton clash

Leeds have been charged with misconduct over their fans’ behaviour during their Premier League home game against Brighton in March.

The Football Association has alleged home fans in the Elland Road crowd used words that were “improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with reference to sexual orientation” during the first half.

An FA spokesperson said: “Leeds have been charged with misconduct for a crowd-control incident that happened in their game with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 11.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 20th minute and not use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with reference to sexual orientation.

“Leeds have until Wednesday, June 21 to provide a response.”

Leeds twice equalised in a 2-2 draw through Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison but slipped back into the bottom three before suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the season.