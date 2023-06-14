Jobe Bellingham agrees move to Sunderland from Birmingham

Sunderland have reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham.

The PA news agency understands the fee for Bellingham is an initial £1.5million, and is likely to include add-ons.

The Black Cats have been targeting Bellingham for some time and will complete the deal when he returns from international duty with England Under-18s.

Jobe is the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who also completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Jobe made his debut for the Blues at the age of 16 in January 2022, and made 22 appearances for the club in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Bellingham told Sunderland’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland AFC and I can’t wait to get started.

“The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect club for me to continue my development.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Birmingham City for their support over the past 11 years and I wish them the best for the future, as I begin the next chapter of my career at the Stadium of Light.”