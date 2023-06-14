Man City treble winners arrive at England camp – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 14 2023, 6.05pm Share Man City treble winners arrive at England camp – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4478884/man-city-treble-winners-arrive-at-england-camp-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link John Stones and Jack Grealish played in Istanbul (Martin Rickett/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14. Football Man City’s five Champions League winners were all smiles on England duty. Our @ChampionsLeague winners at St. George's Park! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/7y7WqSCdg9— England (@England) June 14, 2023 Tributes poured in for John Hollins. My love and condolences are with the Hollins family.💙 https://t.co/umnbBNPbuS— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) June 14, 2023 RIP John Hollins.. had the pleasure of meeting John on a few occasions mainly when he was manager of Swansea City in the late 90’s smashing guy. Thoughts are with the Hollins family 🙏— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) June 14, 2023 Really sad to hear John Hollins has passed away.Long before the days of big money, social media and billionaire owners, John cemented his place as an all time @ChelseaFC legend.He’ll be missed by everyone who knew him. My thoughts go out to his family & friends.💙 pic.twitter.com/GUkqPukC5o— David Speedie (@DavidSpeedie10) June 14, 2023 Sorry for your loss Chris and Family met your dad a few times https://t.co/gqqMuE9aNI— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) June 14, 2023 Phil Foden was still celebrating. Unforgettable memories 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/zPnaHNPFBo— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) June 14, 2023 Ruben Dias was back with Portugal. Portugal is always a good idea. We are back! 🔛🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/LTBATRgjAv— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) June 14, 2023 Brighton welcomed their new arrivals. He's officially ours! 🙌 @DeJesusOfiicial 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ThOEDETXhc— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 14, 2023 Welcome to #BHAFC, @JamesMilner! 👋 pic.twitter.com/dtziUeed53— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 14, 2023 John Terry enjoyed his holiday. View this post on InstagramA post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) Back to where it all began for Antonio Conte. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Antonio Conte (@antonioconte) Cricket Stuart Broad geared up for the Ashes. Darts Disappointment for Michael van Gerwen. It's really disappointing for me that I won't be able to play in the World Cup this year, especially as I was feeling good about my game after winning the Premier League & US Darts Masters.I wish Danny & Dirk good luck and I hope they can win a fifth World Cup for the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/GcSswg3RDB— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 14, 2023