Northern Ireland revelling in Michael O’Neill return – Bailey Peacock-Farrell

By Press Association
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has said Michael O’Neill’s experience gives Northern Ireland belief in their qualification chances (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has said Michael O’Neill’s experience gives Northern Ireland belief in their qualification chances (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)

The return of Michael O’Neill as manager has convinced Northern Ireland’s players they can qualify for Euro 2024, according to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The man who guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 came back to the job in December, instantly fuelling belief amongst fans that they could capitalise on a relatively favourable qualifying draw after the frustration of narrowly missing out on the last tournament under Ian Baraclough.

Some of that confidence was dented by a home defeat to Finland in March, but Peacock-Farrell insists belief remains at “100 per cent” going into Friday’s match away to Denmark.

Asked if O’Neill’s experience was key to that, he answered with a clear yes.

“Obviously the Finland result wasn’t ideal, but we are fully confident that if we were to go to Finland we could get a result,” the goalkeeper said.

“Denmark is going to be a tight game and a hard game, but it’s nothing we haven’t done before and there is still a long way to go in this group and a lot can change.”

O’Neill had little time to work with a youthful squad before the games in March but has held a series of post-season training camps coming into this window, getting his ideas across to those players who are not veterans of his last spell in charge.

Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill is back in charge of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA).

“It’s the ability of the players and more time under the manager,” Peacock-Farrell said. “And getting the players in and accustomed to a slightly different way of playing under the last manager…

“To be honest it’s back to how it was under him the first time. Obviously there are a lot of fresh faces, but I feel as though Michael is still Michael.

“He brings so much detail and positive energy and a great feel about the place. It’s been nice to have him back and it feels good to be away with Northern Ireland.”

Peacock-Farrell is in line to earn his 38th cap on Copenhagen on Friday. With so many senior players missing through injury, the 26-year-old is now among the most experienced players in the dressing room.

“I’m not going to be anything other than myself when it comes to training and on the pitch,” he said of the extra responsibilities. “I’ll be leading like I was anyway. As a goalie, you have to do that anyway.”

But if Peacock-Farrell is Northern Ireland’s number one, things are less clear at club level.

When he made his international debut in May 2018, he had just broken into the Leeds side, but he lost his place six months later to Kiko Casilla.

Peacock-Farrell soon left to join Burnley, but has never established himself as first choice there, and has played more games for Sheffield Wednesday – 47 – than any other club after a loan spell in 2021/22.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (left) in action for Burnley
Bailey Peacock-Farrell (left) in action for Burnley (Nick Potts/PA).

There was perhaps an opportunity at Burnley last summer after Nick Pope left for Newcastle following relegation, but new manager Vincent Kompany opted to bring in Aro Muric.

Peacock-Farrell had to content himself with the back-up role again, but played eight times in the league and 16 in total as the Clarets won promotion back to the top flight.

“I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none,” Peacock-Farrell said. “I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have.

“We had really good cup runs and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front. Overall I could have done with a few more games and I like to play every game, but it certainly wasn’t a bad season.”

