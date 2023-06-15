We are treated as small men – Shaunagh Brown wants more done for female athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We are treated as small men – Shaunagh Brown wants more done for female athletes

By Press Association
Ex-England international Shaunagh Brown is convinced governing bodies are not doing enough for female athletes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ex-England international Shaunagh Brown is convinced governing bodies are not doing enough for female athletes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ex-England rugby player Shaunagh Brown has called out sport governing bodies she feels treat female athletes like “small men” to the detriment of their health and performance.

The 33-year-old retired from the Red Roses in December after earning 30 caps for her country, and also represented England in the hammer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

While the former prop has witnessed some positive change, she remains adamant that not enough consideration is directed to the unique needs of women, from the impact of menstrual cycles to a higher risk of certain injuries – including the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) issues that ended the World Cup dreams of England footballers Beth Mead and Leah Williamson.

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the World Cup after being ruled out with an ACL injury
England captain Leah Williamson, centre, will miss the World Cup after being ruled out with an ACL injury (Simon Marper/PA)

“(It needs to) be based in the research why we’re rehabbing this way, why we’re asked to do this activity, why we’re using this training programme, because what you’ll find is a lot of it has come from men,” Brown told a Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee session.

“Whether that’s concussion protocols, for me it just doesn’t sound right that male and female concussion protocols are exactly the same.

“It’s just because so often we are treated as small men as opposed to completely different needs as women. Where it’s all come from, there is no base at the moment. It’s changing slowly, more people are looking into it.

“I’d say there’s more looking after people of a different age and potentially different weight categories than there is of a gender category. I’m heavy for a woman, I’m 16 stone, and I’d be expected to basically just train like a 16-stone man.

Shaunagh Brown
Shaunagh Brown retired in December (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“But if I was a lot lighter, I’d probably have a different training programme. If I was weaker or stronger, I’d have a different training programme.”

Next month, England will begin their quest for a maiden football World Cup without several of the most recognisable names from their Euro 2022 triumph.

Two of the injured – captain Williamson and forward Mead – are ruled out with ACL injuries, an issue that disproportionately affects women, who according to the British Orthopaedic Association (BOA) have three-to-six times higher risk than males.

Williamson and Mead are among a worrying number of female footballers, including their Arsenal team-mates Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither, to have suffered the same injury this season.

A BOA report released on Tuesday read: “One anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in your squad is unfortunate. A second is really bad luck. By the time you’re at your fourth, including both the current Lioness captain and the reigning BBC Sports Personality of the Year, there’s clearly an intrinsic problem that needs to be addressed.

“What is happening this season at the elite level is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The report, co-authored by surgeons Morgan Bailey and Nathanael Ahearn, revealed that of groups of young athletes the biggest rise in ACL injuries was observed by their organisation in teenage girls, who have taken up football in significant numbers following the Lionesses’ victory.

The doctors cautioned against writing off the discrepancy as simply due to biological differences, including hormonal influences and limb alignment, instead agreeing with Brown that “the gendered environment has a greater part to play.”

Contributing factors include a lack of equipment designed for women and a difference in quality when it comes to both pitches and coaching – with preventative training critical in reducing ACL injuries.

Like Brown, the BOA report authors warned efforts to make things simply the same for men and women are misguided.

They concluded: “As more women and young girls take up football, the seemingly most straightforward method for development is to mirror that of the boys and men before them, but it is equity, rather than equivalence, that we should be striving for.

“This means rather than simply encouraging more women to take up these sports in line with men, we should be creating the appropriate environment to do so, that accounts for both sex and gender based differences.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Ex-England international Shaunagh Brown is convinced governing bodies are not doing enough for female athletes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon