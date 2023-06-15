Nick Hammond takes on short-term advisory role at Leeds

Leeds have appointed former Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond as “interim football advisor on a short-term contract”.

Hammond, 55, will help Leeds with their summer recruitment plans as they continue their search for a permanent director of football.

The club said: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.

“Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window.

“The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.

“The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window.”

Former Swindon and Reading goalkeeper Hammond spent 13 years as Reading’s first director of football from 2003 and was West Brom’s technical director before becoming Celtic’s head of football operations in 2019.

Leeds parted company with former director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent last month, shortly before being relegated from the Premier League.

They are also in the hunt for a new head coach after Sam Allardyce, appointed with four games remaining, left Elland Road earlier this month.