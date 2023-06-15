Talking points as Northern Ireland head to Denmark for Euro 2024 qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Northern Ireland head to Denmark for Euro 2024 qualifier

By Press Association
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill will take his side to face Denmark on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will take his side to face Denmark on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday night when they face Denmark in Copenhagen.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the Group H fixture.

The hardest task?

Denmark v Scotland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Parken Stadium
Denmark fans are known for creating a raucous atmosphere at the Parken Stadium (Claus Bech/PA)

On paper, Friday’s match is the toughest on Northern Ireland’s fixture list, away to the top seed in the group. Denmark’s squad boasts elite-level talent and rich experience in every department. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, and Andreas Christensen have been operating at the top level for years, while in 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund they have one of the hottest properties in European football. But Denmark are coming off a shock defeat away to Kazakhstan in March, showing they are far from infallible.

Bouncebackability

Northern Ireland v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
Northern Ireland are coming off a disappointing loss to Finland in Michael O’Neill’s first game back at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland need to get back on track themselves after a 1-0 home defeat to Finland last time out dampened spirits. That loss, in Michael O’Neill’s first home game in charge since his return to the job in December, was a reality check after the away win in San Marino a few days earlier, and made clear that even if Northern Ireland have been handed a relatively favourable draw for this qualifying campaign, they still face an uphill task to get out of Group H.

Injuries still biting

O’Neill has been able to welcome back Jonny Evans, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery after they missed the March window through injury, but the likes of Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson and Josh Magennis remain out, robbing O’Neill of vital experience. Northern Ireland’s squad includes five uncapped players, and 15 of the 28 have fewer than 10 caps to their name. The Parken Stadium is known for a raucous atmosphere and could be an intimidating place for Northern Ireland’s younger players.

Premier League exits

Leicester City v West Ham United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
An injury-affected season for Jonny Evans ended in Premier League relegation on the final day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Evans has come into the international window still dealing with the disappointment of Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League – not to mention an uncertain future with his contract up for renewal. With Dallas’ Leeds having also suffered the drop, Premier League players are thin on the ground in the squad. Jamal Lewis has barely kicked a ball for Newcastle in the past season, while Manchester City youngster Shea Charles only made his senior debut off the bench last month. Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in the top flight with Burnley but remains in a back-up role at club level. O’Neill has admitted it may be a long time before he can call on several Premier League players again.

Bradley vs Hume?

Northern Ireland v Cyprus – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
Conor Bradley has been one of Northern Ireland’s brightest sparks in recent fixtures (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Bradley was once again one of the brightest sparks in the Northern Ireland squad in March and should feature prominently again. Meanwhile, Trai Hume excelled in Sunderland’s promotion push. The problem for O’Neill is that both players, among Northern Ireland’s brightest prospects, are natural right-backs. Bradley looks stronger going forward while Hume has played across the back four for Sunderland this season, so a way of getting both players into the side can hopefully be found.

