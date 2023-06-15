‘Incredible’ Ashes record secured Stuart Broad’s Edgbaston place – Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Incredible’ Ashes record secured Stuart Broad’s Edgbaston place – Ben Stokes

By Press Association
Stuart Broad, right, got the nod over Mark Wood for England’s Ashes opener (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad, right, got the nod over Mark Wood for England’s Ashes opener (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England captain Ben Stokes pointed to Stuart Broad’s “incredible” record against Australia as the chief reason the veteran seamer got the nod over Mark Wood for the first Ashes Test.

Tussles with Australia have frequently brought out the best in Broad, who has taken 131 Ashes wickets in 35 Tests and 84 in 20 at home, where he averages a commendable 26.19 against England’s big rivals.

Virtuoso spells swung the series England’s way in 2009 and 2015 in particular and while Wood’s express pace presented a tempting alternative, it is Broad who will join a fast bowling attack also including James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, with Stokes as the auxiliary option in the curtain-raiser.

Ahead of the long-awaited opening day, Stokes said: “When you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, it’s a pretty good three guys to say they’re in your starting XI.

“Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that in the opening game of such a big series.

“I think what the Ashes brings, it’s just so hard to look past someone like that, it’s so hard to look past Jimmy and Robbo, who was incredible over the last year in all conditions. I’m very happy with the team we have.”

Broad has 43 wickets at an average of 24.06 in 10 Edgbaston Tests, including five for 86 against Australia in 2019.

His selection means he is set to continue his rivalry against Australia opener David Warner, who was dismissed seven times in 10 innings by the England quick in the 2019 series.

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner, right, at Edgbaston in 2019
Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner, right, at Edgbaston in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if that was a factor in his selection, Stokes added: “I’d be lying if I said no.”

The condition of Stokes’ left knee has been a hot topic for several months but the all-rounder has steadily built up his participation in training in the last 72 hours.

He added: “The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I’ve bowled every day so far and been able to run in with more intensity day by day, so I’ve got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl.”

