Leighton Clarkson signing ‘hugely encouraging’ for Aberdeen – Barry Robson

Barry Robson was delighted to secure “brilliant prospect” Leighton Clarkson on a permanent contract after Aberdeen signed the highly-regarded midfielder from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has joined the cinch Premiership club on a four-year contract just weeks after his fruitful season on loan at Pittodrie came to an end.

Clarkson, who had one year left on his Anfield deal, scored six goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances in the campaign just ended to help the Dons finish third.

Given his impact last term, there was some doubt about whether Aberdeen would be capable of landing the Englishman for the longer term.

But the financial reward coming their way as a result of securing European group-stage football next term has helped give them the leverage to strike a deal that suits both Liverpool and the former England Under-20 international, sparking a wave of excitement among the Dons’ fanbase.

“There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home and the best place for his continued development,” manager Robson told the Aberdeen website.

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He’s young, hungry and technically very good.

“He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

“We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future.”

Clarkson is the Dons’ second arrival of the summer following the capture of Nicky Devlin from Livingston.