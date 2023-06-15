Leighton Clarkson signing ‘hugely encouraging’ for Aberdeen – Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leighton Clarkson signing ‘hugely encouraging’ for Aberdeen – Barry Robson

By Press Association
Leighton Clarkson has left Liverpool to join Aberdeen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barry Robson was delighted to secure “brilliant prospect” Leighton Clarkson on a permanent contract after Aberdeen signed the highly-regarded midfielder from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has joined the cinch Premiership club on a four-year contract just weeks after his fruitful season on loan at Pittodrie came to an end.

Clarkson, who had one year left on his Anfield deal, scored six goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances in the campaign just ended to help the Dons finish third.

Given his impact last term, there was some doubt about whether Aberdeen would be capable of landing the Englishman for the longer term.

But the financial reward coming their way as a result of securing European group-stage football next term has helped give them the leverage to strike a deal that suits both Liverpool and the former England Under-20 international, sparking a wave of excitement among the Dons’ fanbase.

“There is no doubt Leighton had a positive impact during his time with us last season and its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home and the best place for his continued development,” manager Robson told the Aberdeen website.

“He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He’s young, hungry and technically very good.

“He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season.

“We are shaping the squad up for playing both in Europe and domestically and will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future.”

Clarkson is the Dons’ second arrival of the summer following the capture of Nicky Devlin from Livingston.

