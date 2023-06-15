Manchester United considering giving bid exclusivity to Sheikh Jassim – Report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United considering giving bid exclusivity to Sheikh Jassim – Report

By Press Association
Manchester United are reported to be negotiating exclusivity with Sheikh Jassim in his bid to buy the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are reported to be negotiating exclusivity with Sheikh Jassim in his bid to buy the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sources close to Sheikh Jassim have declined to comment on a report that Manchester United are considering granting exclusivity to the Qatari in the race to buy the club.

Sheikh Jassim made a fifth and final bid for the club last week and it is being reported that his offer is viewed more favourably by the club’s owners, the Glazer family, than a rival bid from Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, the Sheikh’s team indicated nothing had changed from earlier in the week when a report from Qatar suggesting Sheikh Jassim had won the race to buy United was described as “pure speculation” by one source.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also keen to buy a controlling stake in Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also keen to buy a controlling stake in Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

The report on Thursday suggested that, if exclusivity was granted to Sheikh Jassim by the club, it would shut out the Ratcliffe bid for as long as the exclusivity period lasted.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid has always been to buy 100 per cent of the club. It has been reported that Ratcliffe was offering to buy 60 per cent, allowing Avram and Joel Glazer to retain a combined 20 per cent, but the Ratcliffe camp has declined to comment on that point.

Trading in Manchester United shares on the New York Stock Exchange was temporarily paused due to “volatility,” though shares resumed trading shortly afterwards, and were up 12 per cent on the day.

A new company, Nine Two UK Holdings Limited, was also incorporated in the UK on Thursday as part of Sheikh Jassim’s preparations should his bid be successful.

The PA news agency understands the paperwork was submitted months ago, with sources insisting the incorporation was simply part of getting things in order rather than an indication Sheikh Jassim’s offer had been accepted.

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United
Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United (Handout from Credit Suisse/PA)

The documents published on the Companies House website list Sheikh Jassim as an individual person with significant control of the company. He is listed as one of two directors, alongside Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Ansari.

Al Ansari is also on the board of the Qatar Chamber, which describes itself as a non-profit public organisation whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Qatar.

Companies House says all shares in the new UK company are owned by Nine Two Holdings LLC, which was registered in Qatar in April.

The listing confirms Sheikh Jassim was born in April 1982, making him 41 years old.

