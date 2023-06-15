Ashes rivals unite in honour of Nottingham victims on opening day of series

England and Australia will wear black armbands on day one of the LV= Insurance Ashes, following the deaths of three people in van and knife attacks in Nottingham.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the mark of respect would be made following Tuesday’s shocking incident, which left students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates dead.

A moment’s silence will also be observed at Edgbaston before the scheduled start of play at 11am.

England captain Ben Stokes said: “The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have brought immense sorrow to everyone, particularly the cherished friends and families of the victims.

“It is impossible to express how much their lives and futures have been tragically disrupted.

“These events sadden the England cricket teams, and we are thinking about those affected at this harrowing time. As a gesture of respect, we will honour them by wearing black armbands.”

Heather Knight described Tuesday’s attacks in Nottingham as ‘incredibly saddening’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stokes’ fellow England captain Heather Knight, who will kick off the women’s Ashes at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on July 22, added her condolences.

“It was incredibly saddening to learn about the events that took place in Nottingham, and it felt a bit closer to home to learn that two of the victims had been cricket players,” she said.

“All of our thoughts are with the families and friends of everyone affected by the tragedy, and with the city of Nottingham.”