Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Football

Record-breaker Harry Kane shared a message of appreciation for his England team-mates and managers.

I couldn't have broken the @England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way. This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I've shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/B1ZHyvilSd — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 15, 2023

Gary Lineker was also toasting success.

Real Madrid unveiled Jude Bellingham.

Hola Madridistas!🤍It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!!🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/MVdArVXMQf — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 15, 2023

“What a machine” “What machines”

James Maddison had good company on the way to Malta.

Huddersfield’s manager provided an update.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and James Anderson were ready for the Ashes.

A pre-Ashes gift for Moeen Ali.

Jason Roy was in the sea.

Golf

Justin Rose was prepping for the US Open.

US Open Prep ☑️ All set for the week ahead!! Thanks for all the good luck messages. 👊🏻#Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/n5llmBKEbI — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 14, 2023

Boxing

Mike Tyson kept on rolling.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton arrived in Canada…

📍🇨🇦 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 15, 2023

… where Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

James Hunt was remembered.

One of one. 🌟 Remembering James Hunt, a champion who defined his era of racing, 30 years on from his passing. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lDJ2ch4agg — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2023

A new face on the Boulevard. 🧡 On the 30th anniversary of his passing, we're remembering James Hunt with this life-size bronze statue. pic.twitter.com/4FNq6VNmQS — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2023

Williams turned the clock back.

Darts

Rob Cross was ready for the World Cup.