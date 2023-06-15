Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association June 15 2023, 6.08pm Share Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4482031/kane-thanks-team-mates-and-bellingham-takes-five-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link England’s Harry Kane (centre) with team-mates during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent. Picture date: Thursday June 15, 2023. Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15. Football Record-breaker Harry Kane shared a message of appreciation for his England team-mates and managers. I couldn't have broken the @England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way. This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I've shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you. 🏴🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/B1ZHyvilSd— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 15, 2023 Gary Lineker was also toasting success. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/qA2ZfNfkAF— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 15, 2023 Real Madrid unveiled Jude Bellingham. Hola Madridistas!🤍It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!!🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/MVdArVXMQf— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 15, 2023 🤩👕 And your new No.5 is… @BELLINGHAMJUDE!#HeyJude | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/Pof6EamHwY— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 15, 2023 5️⃣ @BellinghamJude 5️⃣#HeyJude pic.twitter.com/FTTl4MDuXS— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 15, 2023 “What a machine” “What machines” *VAYA MÁQUINA𝐒. https://t.co/JhZOziqGmq— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 15, 2023 James Maddison had good company on the way to Malta. Huddersfield’s manager provided an update. Enjoy your summer…🌞 pic.twitter.com/IbKZSMznUn— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 15, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes and James Anderson were ready for the Ashes. Focused & ready. @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/BEW5VjX6gz— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 15, 2023 A pre-Ashes gift for Moeen Ali. 𝗠𝗼𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗶 𝗢𝗕𝗘. 🤝🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/FhteKR5q10— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) June 15, 2023 Jason Roy was in the sea. Golf Justin Rose was prepping for the US Open. US Open Prep ☑️All set for the week ahead!! Thanks for all the good luck messages. 👊🏻#Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/n5llmBKEbI— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 14, 2023 Boxing Mike Tyson kept on rolling. "Roll with me" pic.twitter.com/mGIFEyvkv0— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) June 14, 2023 Formula One Lewis Hamilton arrived in Canada… 📍🇨🇦— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 15, 2023 … where Valtteri Bottas was on his bike. A ‘little’ @LinkMyRide today in Montreal with a good bunch 🇨🇦#VB77 📷 @themollycameron pic.twitter.com/CeI7lIdxo1— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) June 15, 2023 James Hunt was remembered. One of one. 🌟Remembering James Hunt, a champion who defined his era of racing, 30 years on from his passing. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lDJ2ch4agg— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2023 A new face on the Boulevard. 🧡On the 30th anniversary of his passing, we're remembering James Hunt with this life-size bronze statue. pic.twitter.com/4FNq6VNmQS— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 15, 2023 Williams turned the clock back. Nigel Mansell won the #CanadianGP on this day in 1986! 👏🇨🇦#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/NoelaxD20J— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 15, 2023 Darts Rob Cross was ready for the World Cup. England are ready! Can’t wait for the World Cup to start. Thanks for all the messages of support, we’ll give it everything we’ve got. ⚡️🏴@TargetDarts @NamosSolutions @jenningsbetinfo @ScottRBSLtd pic.twitter.com/NIHgDXbsgf— Rob Cross (@RobCross180) June 15, 2023