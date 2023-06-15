Andy Murray feeling ‘really positive’ over fitness as winning run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray feeling ‘really positive’ over fitness as winning run continues

By Press Association
Andy Murray won a seventh match in a row to make the Nottingham Open quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Murray won a seventh match in a row to make the Nottingham Open quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andy Murray says he is in the best physical condition since his hip operation after racking up a seventh straight win to ease into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

Murray won his first tournament in this country since his 2016 Wimbledon title when he triumphed at Surbiton last week and has continued his good form in the midlands, beating Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

The 36-year-old’s career was derailed by a hip resurfacing operation in 2018, where a metal insert replaced his bone, and he has battled fitness issues since.

But his movement on the Nottingham grass is looking as good as ever and he is feeling in good shape, despite the long run of matches.

“In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive,” he said.

“I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me.

“It is really hard to say if I’m playing my best level overall, I don’t know, because I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you’re playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well.”

Murray will be hoping to stay in Nottingham for the rest of the week before returning to his happy hunting ground at Queen’s next week.

And the Scot hopes this is all good preparation for SW19 next month, where the two-time champion could be seeded again.

“It has been great to get lots of matches, you don’t know how this will impact in two or three weeks time, but I am doing my best to give myself the best preparation I can for Wimbledon,” he said.

“Hopefully I can perform well in the next few days and heading into Queen’s I will have definitely had a lot of matches.

“Granted it is not as high a level as Queen’s will be or the latter stages of Wimbledon, but it is building confidence and fitness and all of those things.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Andy Murray won a seventh match in a row to make the Nottingham Open quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon