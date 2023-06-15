Will Marcus Rashford make a qualifier return? – 5 talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Will Marcus Rashford make a qualifier return? – 5 talking points

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford has not played in a qualifier since 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcus Rashford has not played in a qualifier since 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

England continue their quest for European Championship qualification against Malta on Friday evening.

Ahead of the Group C clash at Ta’ Qali National Stadium, the PA news agency has taken a look at some of the talking points.

Yes, there really is more football…

You didn’t think the season was over, did you?

The curtain may have come down on the mammoth domestic campaign with Manchester City’s Champions League triumph against Inter Milan, but now attention turns to international matters. Some players have had to pause their post-season break and others have yet to have any break before the straightforward Euro 2024 qualification doubleheader against Malta and North Macedonia.

Rashford to make qualifier return?

Marcus Rashford is in line to appear in a qualifier for the first time since November 2019. That win in Kosovo was England’s final match before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted the international calendar. Rashford had to pull out of numerous camps over the subsequent years and his decision to head to New York in March while England were winning their group opener 2-1 in Italy sparked debate. Gareth Southgate defended the injured forward’s decision to jet off to the United States and Rashford insisted this week he is fully committed to England, saying he does not care if onlookers criticise or question his dedication to the national team.

Have City stars sobered up?

Manchester City won the Champions League but now matters turn to internationals
Manchester City won the Champions League but now matters turn to internationals (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s quintet of bleary-eyed Manchester City players rocked up at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening on the back of some wild celebrations. Jack Grealish was front and centre of the revelry after completing the treble by winning the Champions League against Inter Milan on Saturday evening. John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden also partied after making history in Istanbul all the way onto Monday’s rain-soaked parade in Manchester. The five players all travelled to Malta for the match and Southgate has a decision to make over their availability.

New faces to feature?

Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze is hoping for a debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Eberechi Eze is eyeing a senior debut after being included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time. This opportunity has been a long time coming for the 24-year-old, who would have been involved sooner had it not been for an Achilles injury suffered on the same day as he found he had made England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad in May 2021. Inspired form in the latter stages of the season under Roy Hodgson saw him included for June’s double-header. There is also a chance of Levi Colwill could make his debut. Part of the England Under-21s squad heading to this summers Euros, he trained with the squad this week after his Brighton team-mate Lewis Dunk was forced to withdraw through injury. Initially just a training role, Colwill has been brought with the squad to Malta so has a chance of also making his bow.

Can the Maltese cause England a scare?

Can Michele Marcolini's team cause an upset?
Can Michele Marcolini’s team cause an upset? (Nick Potts/PA)

The bookmakers’ odds underline the task facing the team ranked 172nd in the world. England are 1/50 to win a match that you can get Malta at 80/1 to triumph in at sold-out Ta’ Qali National Stadium in Friday evening. The Falcons head into the match fresh from last week’s 1-0 win in Luxembourg – a victory which may not resonate worldwide but against a team 80 places above them in the FIFA rankings it suggests quick progress in Michele Marcolini’s three games in charge. Malta also frustrated Italy, with the reigning European champions only managing a 2-0 win at Ta’ Qali in March.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Marcus Rashford has not played in a qualifier since 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon