Joe Root steadies England after Australia rally on opening day of Ashes

By Press Association
England’s Joe Root was 66 not out at tea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Root found himself back in the Ashes spotlight as England and Australia scrapped for control on day one of the first LV= Insurance Test at Edgbaston.

England were 240 for five at tea after batting first in friendly conditions, with Root’s unbeaten 66 coming at a crucial time for a side who were at risk of frittering away a vibrant start to this much-hyped contest.

Zak Crawley got the hosts up and running in emphatic fashion, drilling Australia captain Pat Cummins for four off the first ball of the series, and his dashing half-century looked to be dragging the contest away from the tourists.

But he was dismissed for 61 off the last ball of the morning session and, by the time captain Ben Stokes was caught behind for a single, Australia had the upper hand at 176 for five.

It fell to Root to rebalance the scales and he played an understated gem of an innings, pairing with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow (33no) to put on 64 for the sixth wicket.

Their efforts left everything to play for in the evening, with Australia eager to roll their opponents over before stumps and England hoping their experienced middle-order duo would continue building a big foundation.

The first ball of the Ashes has acquired a mythology of its own over the years, with most of the memorable moments falling in Australia’s favour. From Michael Slater slashing Phil DeFreitas for four in 1994, Steve Harmison serving up a massive wide in 2006 and Mitchell Starc smashing Rory Burns’ leg stump 18 months ago, they are etched into the story of the series.

But this time it was England who stamped their authority on proceedings from the off, Crawley taking advantage of a modicum of width as he lashed Cummins to the cover boundary.

It was a signal of genuine intent and a capacity crowd of 25,000 roared their approval. England had promised to come out fighting and Crawley was eager to make good on their vow.

Josh Hazlewood, recalled in place of Starc, was welcomed in similar fashion as Crawley pinged his first delivery to the square-leg boundary.

England’s jovial start was punctured in the fourth over when Ben Duckett made an early exit, chopping Hazlewood past his own stumps then chasing the next delivery. Slanted away towards the cordon, the ball clipped the outside edge and settled in Alex Carey’s gloves.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day One – Edgbaston
Australia’s Josh Hazelwood (centre) celebrates the early wicket of Ben Duckett (David Davies/PA)

To their credit, England refused to be rattled. Crawley and Ollie Pope continued to show intent, sharing an energetic stand of 70 that leant heavily on positive running, quick singles and a willingness to step out of the crease to meet the bowlers head on.

Crawley was in his element, welcoming Nathan Lyon’s arrival after just 10 overs with a reverse sweep and a sweet drive down the ground. When Scott Boland joined the attack there was more of the same, Crawley driving him on the up then cutting deftly behind square as the run-rate raced along.

Australia were complicit, setting negative fields aimed at cutting the boundary options, but Lyon dragged them back into it when a flatter, faster ball had Pope lbw for 31 in front of leg-stump.

Crawley was spared on 40 when an apparent edge went unnoticed on the field but could not get out of jail a second time. In the closing moments before lunch, Boland surprised him with one that leapt off the pitch and flicked his thumb.

His loss would have been a huge boost in the away dressing room but Harry Brook did his best to chip away at their good humour, flaying Lyon over extra-cover and charging at Boland as he thundered him for four more.

Travis Head dropped him on 24, but Brook’s luck turned when the ball looped off his thigh pad and bounced back into his stumps off his leg. Lyon could hardly believe his fortune as Brook’s brisk assault came to an unlikely conclusion on 32.

By this stage Root was well set, working the ball with precision in the arc between deep third and cover and sweeping comfortably.

Stokes was unable to find the same rhythm though, lasting just eight balls before nicking off to Hazlewood attempting a booming drive.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day One – Edgbaston
Joe Root fought back for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

That brought together Root and his old ally Bairstow, with the pair controlling things for the rest of the afternoon.

Bairstow, back after nine months out with a badly broken leg, was hunting for quick singles and contributing the occasional blunt stroke for four, while Root progressed steadily to a fifth successive half-century.

