Goalkeeper Elliott Parish leaves St Johnstone after four years with club

Goalkeeper Elliott Parish has left St Johnstone after a four-year stint with the club.

The 33-year-old joined Saints from Dundee in 2019 and predominantly served as the Perth team’s back-up before taking on goalkeeping coach duties midway through the season just finished.

“Everyone at St Johnstone wishes Elliott all the best in his future career and thanks him for his service to the club,” Saints said as they confirmed his departure on Friday.

Parish made 27 appearances, the last of which came last December.

The former Bristol City, Blackpool and Colchester keeper was on the bench as understudy to Zander Clark for both finals as Saints won an historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double in 2021, while he made one appearance in the earlier rounds of each competition.