Aberdeen sign Slovenian striker Ester Sokler on three-year deal from Radomlje

By Press Association
New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler has put pen to paper a three-year deal at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen have announced the signing of Slovenian striker Ester Sokler on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, joining from NK Radomlje for an undisclosed fee, becomes the Dons’ second new arrival in as many days and third recruit of the summer, following Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson.

Sokler scored 10 goals in 30 games for Radomlje last season.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said on the club’s official website: “Ester is a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success here and he further strengthens our attacking options for next season.

“He fits the profile of striker we were searching for, someone who can continue to develop in the correct environment and is another good example of our overall recruitment strategy, looking further afield for players who we believe can make a positive impact here.”

Sokler will officially become an Aberdeen player subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process, following the award of a Governing Body Endorsement on Thursday.

