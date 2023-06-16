Aston Villa appoint Monchi president of football operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa appoint Monchi president of football operations

By Press Association
Monchi arrives at Villa Park after years working as director of football at Sevilla (Jacob King/PA)
Monchi arrives at Villa Park after years working as director of football at Sevilla (Jacob King/PA)

Monchi has been appointed as Aston Villa’s president of football operations, the club have announced.

The 54-year-old Spaniard arrives from Sevilla, where he was director of football.

Monchi’s time as sporting director at the LaLiga outfit, after playing for them as a goalkeeper, included seven UEFA Cup/Europa League wins, the first coming in 2005-06 and the most recent last season.

Three of those were achieved with Sevilla being managed by current Villa boss Unai Emery, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Monchi, who left Sevilla in 2017 and became sporting director at Roma before returning to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium two years later, said on Villa’s official website: “I am very excited to join Aston Villa, a great project which is striving for excellence from the Under-9s to the top level, and I completely share the vision of Mr Sawiris and Mr Edens (owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens).

“I am also delighted and can’t wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football.

“After enjoying so many years with Sevilla and winning several European trophies with my life-long club, I look forward to building on the recent successes at Aston Villa and ensuring this colossal club continues to grow and improve.”

Villa chairman Sawiris said: “We are delighted to have Monchi joining us in this new position that consolidates all football responsibilities at the group.

“Alongside Unai and his staff, Monchi’s arrival will add to the world class team we are assembling both on and off the pitch. He is, like Unai Emery, a serial winner.

“With the appointment of Chris Heck on the business side, this new structure will ensure that the club is firing on all cylinders on the commercial side in addition to the football side to ensure that the club’s model is sustainable and positioned well to meet our growing ambitions.”

Villa also said Damian Vidagany is to assume the role of director of football operations, while Johan Lange will be global director of football development and international academies.

Monchi will assume his duties from July subject to receiving his work permit.

Emery was appointed Villa boss in October, succeeding Steven Gerrard, and took the team from just above the Premier League relegation zone to a seventh-placed finish, securing Europa Conference League qualification.

Next season will be the first time Villa have played in Europe since 2010.


