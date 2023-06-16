John Greig thanks Rangers after becoming CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Greig thanks Rangers after becoming CBE

By Press Association
John Greig was surprised to become a CBE (Jeff Holmes)
John Greig thanked Rangers for the part they have played in his life as he dedicated his CBE to the club of his heart.

The 80-year-old spent his entire career with the Gers as a player, manager and director and he now holds an ambassadorial role.

Greig’s significance to the Glasgow club was highlighted in 1999 when he was voted by supporters as “The Greatest Ever Ranger”.

The Ibrox icon has now been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

John Greig has spent his entire career at Rangers
“One of the reasons I’ve got this is because I’ve managed to spend all my life with a great club in Rangers,” he told the PA news agency.

“The club and the fans have given me the support and the respect which has obviously put me in line to get this, which I appreciate very much.

“It’s a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself.”

Greig admits news of his CBE came out of the blue.

“It’s most unexpected at my age,” he said. “I feel humbled because there are so many people more deserving of this than me.

“Nevertheless, I’m very honoured and proud.

“I didn’t know it was in the pipeline. I just got word from London a couple of weeks ago. I don’t even know how they got my address but they notified me by letter.

“My wife opened the letter and we got a shock because it was unexpected.”

Greig was not the only Scottish football personality recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was given a Medal of the Order of the British Empire “for services to Association Football and to the community in Angus”.

Dick Campbell has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours
The charismatic 69-year-old has become one of Scottish football’s most recognised and popular characters during a managerial career spanning more than three decades.

Campbell, who has previously had spells in charge of Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Brechin, Partick Thistle, Ross County and Forfar, explained the recent death of his sister Margaret has lent a degree of poignancy to his recognition.

“To receive the Empire Medal is fabulous,” Campbell told the PA news agency. “I’m very surprised and I don’t know what to do. My sister died six weeks ago and I just wish she was living to hear about it. She knew nothing about it because I only found out about a month ago.

“It’s a special honour because it’s from the people of Angus for my services to football. I took Brechin up three leagues, I took Forfar up two leagues and I took Arbroath up three leagues so I don’t think anybody will ever repeat that!

“I’m a humble miner’s boy from Hill of Beath, I’ve been in the game a long time. I’m starting my 36th year as a manager this weekend so it’s a nice way to start the new season.”

