Sarah Hunter CBE: I’m just an ordinary girl from the north-east of England

Sarah Hunter is planning a beach holiday in Italy this summer with the aim of processing a momentous period of her life that has produced its latest achievement in the form a CBE.

England’s most capped player with 141 Test appearances has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to rugby union.

Seven months ago the 37-year-old was coming to terms with a defeat to New Zealand in the final of the World Cup that left her needing a break from the sport.

Sarah Hunter (right) sings the national anthem ahead of her farewell England appearance in Newcastle (Will Matthews/PA)

When the decision to retire was made, England’s captain did it on her own terms by bowing out in her home town as the Six Nations got under way in Newcastle in March.

As one of the greatest champions for the advancement of women’s rugby, the farewell procession has been lengthy, but her association with the Red Roses endures after she was given the newly-created role of transition coach.

A breathless schedule means Hunter has so far been unable to book next month’s fortnight break on the continent, but when it comes it will finally provide the space to make sense of recent events.

“Never in a million years did I ever expect to have the career I’ve had and for it to be recognised like this,” she told the PA news agency.

𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 ❤️ After 141 caps, Sarah Hunter’s international career comes to an end as Kingston Park rises to its feet to salute England Rugby’s most capped player. A legend. A leader.#ThankYouSarah #RedRoses | @sarah_hunter8 pic.twitter.com/TVnlgetUPq — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 25, 2023

“I’m just an ordinary girl from the north-east of England who has happened to have an incredible time playing rugby.

“I haven’t really had the time to take it all in. After the World Cup it was pretty difficult. We went into the tournament really confident but it didn’t pan out and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do.

“When I came back I didn’t want to see rugby or be involved in rugby. My club Loughborough gave me time and space as a person and not just as a rugby player, which was really important.

“I was captain when we lost the World Cup final in 2017 and from that I learned to be kind to myself. You’re older and wiser and reflect that in sport these things happen. I didn’t want to be around rugby and that was an important thing to recognise.

Sarah Hunter (right) after the 2017 Women’s World Cup final defeat to New Zealand (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I’m really glad I took the time because while it’s all been a whirlwind, the last four or five months have been pretty special. Once I decided to call time on my career, doing it at Newcastle felt really right.

“I got to do it in a place that is so special to me with all my friends and family there. People think I was mad not doing it at Twickenham for the Grand Slam decider in front of 60,000, but for me it’s never been about the grandeur or magnitude of something, it’s about what matters to me.

“When I walked out on to the pitch, I knew it was the right moment and I’ve not missed playing since.

“Opportunities have come since then and it feels like I’ve been living in a bubble that I’m sure will be popped soon and the reality of what has happened over the last six month will finally hit me.

All good things come to an end and I’ve had the absolute best…. pic.twitter.com/uPFJq8wudT — Sarah Hunter (@sarah_hunter8) March 21, 2023

“From being in a mindset where rugby wasn’t a great place for me after the World Cup to being in a great place knowing what I’ve been able to take from the game is incredible.

“It’s been an eventful six months but I’m looking forward to sitting on a beach and reflecting on it.”

Hunter made her England debut in 2007 in front of fewer than 200 people at Old Albanians, just outside St Albans, and recalls that “no one knew it was happening.”

Fast forward 16 years and 10,200 crammed into Kingston Park to watch the number eight say goodbye in a match broadcast live on terrestrial TV. And at the end of the Six Nations, 58,498 gathered at Twickenham to see England clinch the Grand Slam – a world record attendance for women’s rugby.

England lift the Women’s Six Nations title at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As I’ve got older, what has become really special for me is seeing how the game has grown,” said Hunter, who hopes to build on a coaching career that started at Loughborough.

“What has been the greater purpose of me playing?”

“While I will have special memories of winning the World Cup and Six Nations titles, and the team-mates I’ve had along the way, playing a small part in taking the game to an unbelievable level is one of the things I’m most proud of.

“Knowing I’ve done that as part of a generation of players who have taken the game to another place is special.”