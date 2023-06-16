LGBT+ badminton club ‘helped me feel comfortable telling people I’m gay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LGBT+ badminton club ‘helped me feel comfortable telling people I’m gay’

By Press Association
Bad Mittens members play in Leeds (The Bad Mittens/PA)
LGBT+ badminton clubs across the UK are helping members of the community feel “confident and comfortable” with who they are.

Long Yang Club Badminton London (LYC) has been in existence since the mid-1980s and serves to unite queer Asians and Westerners with an interest in the sport.

For James Yeung, who has been playing at the club for around a year and a half, if it was not for LYC he would not have been able to “grow in a way where I’m confident and comfortable with who I am”.

LYC members (Andrew Eastwood/PA)

“I came out very late in life – when I was 29 – and it was tough,! the 34-year-old, who is based in Camden Town, London, told the PA news agency.

“I came out to my parents, my mum’s still accepting that I’m gay and fast forward to now, I’m making real connections here.

“I feel more comfortable telling people I’m gay, I’m queer, and that would have not been the case if not for LYC and other clubs similar to this, where you are speaking to individuals who have gone through similar experiences and that has helped me grow in a way where I’m confident and comfortable with who I am.”

James Yeung said the club has helped him to embrace his sexuality (Andrew Eastwood/PA)

Malcolm Salamon, 65, has been attending sessions at LYC for about two-and-a-half years, but has played badminton for seven years.

“I was made to feel welcome and I didn’t feel terribly out of place, although I think I probably was the oldest person here by far,” the Londoner, who identifies as non-binary, told PA.

“Now I’m part of the furniture – it’s just my home.”

He said having an LGBT space means “you don’t even have to think about what you have to say or what someone might say to you”.

“It’s just a feeling of freedom,” he added.

Members play at Queensbridge Leisure Centre in Dalston on Wednesdays and at Kensington Leisure Centre on Sundays.

The club also has its own league team, which takes part in three competitions annually, as well as hosting social activities throughout the year.

Malcolm Salamon said he feels like ‘part of the furniture’ at the club (Andrew Eastwood/PA)

Mr Salamon added: “It’s also nice that our club is so inclusive – we have people here who would describe themselves as heterosexual and there is this freedom to be relaxed around whoever comes here.”

He said that although he used to see Pride in a more political way when he was younger, he now views it as a festival.

“I think it’s a rare commodity sometimes for people to just be themselves and Pride represents that people can be just that,” he said.

In Leeds, Rob Wilson, 47, helped to set up The Bad Mittens, an LGBT+ badminton club, around seven years ago as he felt that “society kind of pushes LGBT+ people towards the bar scene going ‘that’s your space, that’s where you find you sense of belonging’. It’s just not true.

Rob Wilson said it is ‘humbling’ to see the enjoyment people get from being on the team (The Bad Mittens/PA)

“There’s so much else out there that people can get involved with and have that safe space for them to meet other people in the community that’s not alcohol fuelled.”

The group plays across three different sites – Armley, Morley and Kirkstall – and has grown hugely since starting off with a mere 20 to 30 members.

“We have about 50 people every week across four sessions and from those, we’ve probably got around 80 people who are regulars”, he said.

“It’s really lovely when you see them playing together, or on Facebook tagging people, making friends with others in the group, going out for a meal and it’s humbling to think you created that space.

“Having an LGBT+ led environment creates that safety net for people to feel that they’re not being judged and they’re not going into an environment where they keep needing to come out.”

Members of The Bad Mittens (The Bad Mittens/PA)

He added that “now more than ever” there is a need for people to be allies to those in the community.

“There’s plenty of opportunities to speak up and speak out and support LGBT+ people,” he said.

“So grasp those opportunities, encourage your network to support that – don’t shy away from it.”

