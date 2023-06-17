Connor Roberts eager to ‘create more memories’ as Wales aim to bounce back

Connor Roberts hopes he can help ignite more favourable memories for Wales in their key Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey.

Monday’s clash in Samsun has gained added significance following Wales’ shock 4-2 home defeat against Armenia that left them third in Pool D, two points behind Turkey.

While the group still has a long way to run, Wales’ automatic qualification hopes will be dealt another setback if they suffer a second successive loss.

Connor Roberts (second left) scored when Wales beat Turkey at Euro 2020 (PA)

Wales delivered, though, against Turkey at Euro 2020, with Burnley right-back Roberts scoring in a 2-0 victory in Baku.

“To jog the memory of what I did at the Euros will be brilliant,” Roberts said.

“But that is in the past and I have to create more memories as an individual and as a team.

“It is the goal when everything is said and done that I will probably look back on and think I can’t believe I achieved that or did that.

Connor Roberts helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League (Burnley handout/PA)

“They (Turkey) might be out for revenge, but whether they are or not we have to go there and stick to what we are good at.

“It has been a long time since then. I don’t really remember games I lost in the past.”

Roberts is back on the international stage after an outstanding season with Burnley that saw them clinch the Championship title and secure a Premier League return.

And Roberts has hailed the influence of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who recently signed a new five-year contract with the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany masterminded Burnley’s return to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I can’t express how good Vincent and his staff are. To know they are going to be there going forwards is brilliant because you learn so much from them,” he said.

“I thought I knew quite a lot about football, about how to play and what to do. But this season working with them, now I know a lot more.

“When I watch games now, almost the messages he portrays come into your head. You know what to do in every situation, from build-up to attack to defending in different parts of the pitch.

“I feel like 99 per cent of the time when the ball is on the pitch or at a set-piece I know what I am supposed to be doing. You know what you should be doing in every moment of the game.

“I watch Manchester City, and we aren’t them, but I see massive similarities in the way we are asked to play.

“We might not be able to do it as good as they can, but you do see similarities. I think Vincent will go and have that Man City job one day.”