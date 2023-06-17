Scotland stun Norway with late comeback while Portugal ease to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland stun Norway with late comeback while Portugal ease to victory

By Press Association
Kenny McLean scored in the 89th minute for Scotland to stun Norway in Oslo (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kenny McLean scored in the 89th minute for Scotland to stun Norway in Oslo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Scotland took a huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 with a stunning late comeback to defeat Norway in Oslo.

Steve Clarke’s side trailed just after the hour to a brilliantly taken penalty by Erling Haaland before strikes from Lyndon Dykes (87) and Kenny McLean (89) turned the game on its head to hand Scotland a five-point lead at the top of Group A.

Manchester City striker Haaland struck in the 61st minute when he was felled by the outstretched leg of Ryan Porteous and won a penalty, before dispatching expertly.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland had scored from the penalty spot to give Norway the lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But the visitors hit back, Dykes levelling after defender Leo Ostigard only half-cleared John McGinn’s ball in, before Dykes turned creator and crossed for McLean to sweep home an unlikely winner to put Scotland in control of the group ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with second-placed Georgia at Hampden Park.

Also on Saturday, Georgia beat Cyprus 2-1 in Larnaca thanks to a late goal from Zuriko Davitashvili to keep their unbeaten start to qualifying intact and put pressure on Clarke’s team ahead of the game in Glasgow.

Premier League pair Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva scored the goals as Portugal coasted past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Group J, the Manchester United midfielder netting twice late on after Silva had given the 2016 European champions a half-time lead.

Slovakia beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik with former AC Milan and Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka on target, that result meant Slovakia moved two points behind Portugal in second, with Luxembourg a place behind after they were 2-0 winners against Lichtenstein.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Austria in Brussels to leave them in second place behind the visitors in Group F, Romelu Lukaku equalising in the second half after Austria had taken the lead when Michael Gregoritsch’s far-post volley deflected in off Red Devils midfielder Orel Mangala.

Azerbaijan and Estonia drew 1-1 to leave the sides occupying the last two spots in the group.

In Group E, the Czech Republic pulled clear of second-place Poland to establish their place at the top of the standings, Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 3-0 win against the Faroe Islands. Albania beat Moldova 2-0 in Tirana to move level on points with Poland, who did not play.

Lithuania and Bulgaria finished 1-1 in Group G, whilst Montenegro against Hungary ended goalless.

